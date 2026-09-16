Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Orioles' Shane Baz exits after being hit in arm by line drive vs. Mets

A starting pitcher left the game after an injury from a line drive; a relief pitcher replaced him on the mound

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Orioles' Shane Baz exits after being hit in arm by line drive vs. Mets
Orioles' Shane Baz exits after being hit in arm by line drive vs. Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Shane Baz left Tuesday’s start against the New York Mets after he was hit on the right arm by Bo Bichette’s 105.1 mph liner opening the bottom of the fifth inning.

The ball caromed off Baz’s upper arm and into shallow left field. Baz immediately crouched and shook the glove off his left hand before gripping his right arm.

Manager Craig Albernaz and a trainer visited the 27-year-old, who tried to make one warmup throw but sailed it to the backstop. Baz immediately walked off the mound and into the dugout.

Baz, who exited trailing 3-2, allowed seven hits while striking out two. He was relieved by Grant Wolfram, who immediately picked off Bichette.

Baz leads the Orioles with 30 starts and 173 innings. He has 15 losses, tied with Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee for the most in the majors.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Colapinto es el mejor de los 22 pilotos de la Fórmula 1 en un rubro: las razones del salto de calidad
    1

    Colapinto eleva el rendimiento, ofrece más elemento de análisis a Alpine y es el único piloto sin abandonos en la Fórmula 1

  2. La boda de Julieta Prandi y Emanuel Ortega: el look de la novia, los invitados y los detalles de la ceremonia
    2

    Julieta Prandi y Emanuel Ortega se casaron: el look de la novia, los invitados y los detalles de la ceremonia

  3. El castillo de Luján detenido en el tiempo que, tras más de 100 años, aún pertenece a la misma familia
    3

    El castillo de Luján “detenido en el tiempo” que, tras más de 100 años, aún pertenece a la misma familia

  4. Las 10 claves para entender cómo se moverán el dólar, los precios y los salarios
    4

    Las 10 claves para entender cómo se moverán el dólar, los precios y los salarios