Orioles' Shane Baz exits after being hit in arm by line drive vs. Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Shane Baz left Tuesday’s start against the New York Mets after he was hit on the right arm by Bo Bichette’s 105.1 mph liner opening the bottom of the fifth inning.

The ball caromed off Baz’s upper arm and into shallow left field. Baz immediately crouched and shook the glove off his left hand before gripping his right arm.

Manager Craig Albernaz and a trainer visited the 27-year-old, who tried to make one warmup throw but sailed it to the backstop. Baz immediately walked off the mound and into the dugout.

Baz, who exited trailing 3-2, allowed seven hits while striking out two. He was relieved by Grant Wolfram, who immediately picked off Bichette.

Baz leads the Orioles with 30 starts and 173 innings. He has 15 losses, tied with Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee for the most in the majors.

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