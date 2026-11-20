Identifying the Green Bay Packers’ biggest weakness is easy.

Figuring out how the Packers can solve it in time to make a deep playoff run is much tougher.

They have used six starting offensive line groupings in their first 10 games and still haven’t found an effective combination. That’s the biggest issue facing the Packers (6-4) during their abbreviated bye week as they prepare for a Wednesday matchup with Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s on us,” guard Laken Tomlinson said Sunday after a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which they allowed eight sacks. “We’ve just got to execute.”

If only it were that simple.

The inability of the offensive line to create running room helps explain why the Packers are last in the NFL in yards rushing per game (67.0) and rank next-to-last in yards per carry (3.1). Green Bay’s pass protection issues were exposed against the Vikings.

Although Love has an NFL-leading 2,838 yards passing and Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have emerged as one of the league’s top receiving tandems, Green Bay will have a tough time reaching the postseason if the offensive line doesn’t improve. The Packers are tied with the Rams and Seattle for the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed.

“One thing we’re not going to do is point fingers,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Everyone has to take ownership, whether you’re a coach or a player.”

Line problems don't lead to staff changes

Green Bay’s blocking issues have become apparent enough that head coach Matt LaFleur was asked at his Monday news conference about offensive line coach Luke Butkus’ job security. LaFleur said he had no plans to fire Butkus.

“It all starts with me,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got to be better, and then Steno’s got to be better, Butkus has got to be better and then our players got to go out there and execute and play with great technique and fundamentals and do their job.”

Pro Football Focus doesn’t rank a single Packers offensive lineman among the top half of qualified players at their respective positions. Sean Rhyan ranks 24th out of 35 centers. Green Bay’s highest-rated tackle is 2024 first-round draft pick Jordan Morgan (57th out of 72) and its highest-rated guard is Tomlinson (45th out of 77).

This always shaped up as a transition year for the Packers’ offensive line after they released guard/center Elgton Jenkins and allowed left tackle Rasheed Walker to depart for Carolina in free agency.

Other problems arose once the season started.

Injuries contribute to inconsistency

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele – the Packers’ best lineman when healthy – suffered a season-ending knee injury. Rhyan has missed Green Bay’s last three games with an ankle injury. Left guard Aaron Banks signed a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers in March 2025 after spending four seasons with San Francisco, but he hasn’t lived up to that contract.

Banks missed five of the Packers’ first six games due to knee and toe injuries. Although Banks is now healthy, he was only on the field for three special teams plays against the Vikings. LaFleur said afterward that the Packers opted to stick with Tomlinson at left guard while having Banks compete for playing time at right guard.

The Packers started a different player at left guard in each of their first four games, due in part to Banks’ injury issues. Green Bay added some experience at the guard spots in late September by signing the 34-year-old Tomlinson and 36-year-old Kevin Zeitler.

Tomlinson has started five games at left guard and two at right guard since coming to Green Bay, but Zeitler has played just 20 offensive snaps. Zeitler was expected to make his first start of the season against the Vikings before a triceps injury kept him from playing.

That caused Green Bay to go with a line featuring Morgan at left tackle, Tomlinson at left guard, John Williams at center, Travis Glover at right guard and 2025 second-round pick Anthony Belton at right tackle.

Now the Packers have time to figure out what combination they want to use against the Rams, while waiting to see if Rhyan or Zeitler will be available.

“As far as who’s in, who’s playing, again, the injury situation, we still don’t know that,” Stenavich said. “We’ve just got to roll with the punches and figure it out, and just keep doing what we’ve been trying to do with putting the best five out there that we feel is going to give us a chance to win the game.

"That’s going to be one thing we’ve got to do when we evaluate this as the week unfolds.”

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