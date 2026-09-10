Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleads no contest to misdemeanor battery charge

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May altercation with his girlfriend.

Jacobs will be fined $1,000 for the battery charge. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the court will suspend the proceedings on the criminal damage charge for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement, according to his attorneys.

Jacobs was arrested May 26, three days after Hobart-Lawrence police officers came to his home to investigate a disturbance. Police said Jacobs’ girlfriend told them she had a lump on her head as a result of Jacobs’ actions.

He was charged in late August and the NFL subsequently placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevents the three-time Pro Bowl running back from playing or practicing but allows him to keep receiving a paycheck.

Upon request and with the club’s permission, players on the commissioner’s exempt list may be allowed at the facility for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other non-football activities.

Jacobs is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns.

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