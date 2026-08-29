Padres 2B Luis Rengifo carted off field vs. Rays with apparent leg injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — San Diego Padres’ second baseman Luis Rengifo was carted off the field in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays with an apparent leg injury.

Rengifo dropped to the infield dirt after throwing wildly on a relay to home plate in an attempt to get Tampa Bay's Cedric Mullins. The throw sailed wide of catcher Luis Campusano, allowing two runners to score on the play and tying the game at 6.

After being attended to by training staff, Rengifo required assistance to get to his feet before being loaded onto the back of a medical cart.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, Tampa Bay designated hitter Yandy Diaz hit a line drive to center that bounded off the base of the wall. Center fielder Jackson Merrill grabbed the carom and threw to Rengifo.

The play caught Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls and Mullins near third base. As Rengifo was chasing Walls to third, Mullins ran for home, forcing the Padres’ second baseman to throw across his body to the plate. As soon as the ball left his hand, Rengifo fell to the ground.

Xander Bogaerts entered the game at shortstop and Jake Croneworth moved to second for San Diego.

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