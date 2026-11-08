Pakistan looks to youngsters to beat Sri Lanka in first test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Bottom-placed Pakistan hopes to find a pool of promising young players for the next World Test Championship cycle when it takes on Sri Lanka in the first cricket test on Monday.

Pakistan has won only two of the nine test matches in this WTC cycle that included its chaotic 3-0 loss in England and a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh.

Seven players and two coaches were flown back home midway through the tour of England and of those only Salman Ali Agha has been recalled for the two-test home series against Sri Lanka, with selectors naming eight uncapped players in the squad of 16.

“After the England tour, we decided to take a different step and inject several new players,” Pakistan test captain Babar Azam said on the eve of the first test Sunday.

“We are almost out of this World Test Championship, (and) now we are looking forward to the next WTC and make preparations for it … we will give opportunities to youngsters to express themselves.”

The uncapped players include fast bowlers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan, all-rounder and player of the recent triangular ODI series Arafat Minhas, batters Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Saad Baig and Sameer Minhas.

Seam bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal was also recalled after his recent impressive domestic performances to team up with experienced seam bowler Mohammad Abbas and pace bowler Razullah.

“The intent is to build a vast and strong pool of players for both home and away conditions so that we can turn the tables in the next (WTC) cycle,” Babar said.

Babar’s long century drought

It has been 40 innings since Babar scored his last test century in December 2022, when he made 161 against New Zealand at Karachi. He even tried to regain his lost touch by playing in three domestic first-class cricket matches, but ended up with a top-score of 42 from six innings.

The closest Babar came to ending his century drought was at Port of Spain against the West Indies in August before he got was for 88 as Pakistan drew the two-test series 1-1 in Babar’s return as skipper of the test side.

“I know I am not performing,” admitted Babar. “If I sit out and don’t play, it won’t solve the problem. You can only improve if you continue to play. You will get results when you have belief in yourself. I am talking to the coaches and doing all the hard work.”

Mendis hopes batters do the job

Sri Lanka’s new test captain Kusal Mendis, who replaced Dhananjaya de Silva as skipper in October, hoped his batters will come good on an expected pace-friendly green wicket prepared at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka has been in Pakistan for more than a month, losing the T20 series 2-1 and the final of the ODI tri-series against the host, but returns to Rawalpindi where it chased down the second-highest ODI score of 430 against England in the tri-series.

“We know they will be giving a little bit different wicket,” Mendis said. “The batters have to manage our skills and preparation well. We have a very good batting line-up with some very senior players ... Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, myself, and a couple of other guys.”

The tourists had ideal preparation for the test matches when they beat Pakistan Cricket Board XI by 142 runs in a practice game in which Mendis and Lahiru Udara scored half-centuries.

“Overall, we’re on a very good path, and when coming to test cricket, we have to focus on our test game,” Mendis said. “It’s not easy to play tests away from home. I think Pakistan will give a very good wicket, and we have a plan in how (we want) to play.”

Sri Lanka is ranked No. 7 in the WTC points table, winning just one of its six test matches while drawing three and losing two. Lahore will host the second test from Nov. 17-21.

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