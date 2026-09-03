Pakistan security forces kill 15 militants attempting to cross from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s security forces killed 15 militants attempting to cross into the country from neighboring Afghanistan, the military said Thursday, a sign of continuing tensions along the border.

In a statement, the military identified the killed militants as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term Pakistani authorities use for the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the TTP . It alleged that the militants were sponsored by India.

The militants were detected on Tuesday as they attempted to enter North Waziristan, a district in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said. An exchange of fire continued for 36 hours.

There was no immediate comment from Kabul or New Delhi. Pakistan has often accused Afghanistan and India of supporting the TTP and other militant groups, allegations both countries deny.

Pakistan's acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani praised security forces for “thwarting the infiltration attempt” and killing 15 militants. In a statement, he said militants backed by India would not be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace, stability, and prosperity, and that counterterrorism operations would continue until terrorism was eliminated.

Militant violence has surged in Pakistan in recent months, with much of it blamed on the TTP, which is separate from but closely allied with the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan says many TTP leaders and insurgents have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power there in 2021, an allegation Kabul denies.

The latest operation came a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said progress in improving ties with Afghanistan hinged on actions and assurances from Kabul.

Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said a Chinese envoy, Yue Xiaoyong, this week visited Islamabad and met his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Sadiq, as part of efforts to ease tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. But Andrabi said improved relations would depend on “verifiable, written assurances from the Afghan side that their territory will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.”

In April, China hosted talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the western city of Urumqi to end fighting that erupted between the two countries in February and left hundreds dead. Since then, Pakistan has not held any talks with Kabul.

In the statement, the military said the latest attempted infiltration by militants reinforced its contention that the Afghan Taliban government was failing to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. “The Afghan Taliban Regime has consistently failed to ensure effective border management and honor its international obligations,” it said.