Panthers defense looks to slow down Jared Goff and the Lions while missing both starting cornerbacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers found themselves in a precarious position last November, facing a red hot Matthew Stafford without three defensive starters, including standout cornerback Jaycee Horn.

But the double-digit underdog Panthers defied odds that day, forcing three Stafford turnovers and getting three touchdown passes from Bryce Young to knock off the Los Angeles Rams 31-28.

The Panthers (1-2) will look to borrow a page from that playbook Sunday night when they host Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and the rest of the high-powered Detroit Lions offense.

Carolina's defense is once again ravaged by injuries.

The Panthers placed starting cornerbacks Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve Wednesday. They'll both miss about eight weeks.

“People say next man up, and that’s really what it is,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “I go to the excitement for the opportunity for the guys that are going to play. These opportunities are few and far between, and so ... when guys have a chance to come in and contribute to the team, it changes them. It energizes them."

The Panthers will turn to Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III to fill those spots, leaving them thin on experience in the secondary. Evans has started 15 games — but only two since 2024 — while Lee makes his first start.

Will Carolina's successful game plan vs. Bijan Robinson work against Gibbs?

The Lions (2-1) present a huge challenge for the Panthers defense with Gibbs.

He's averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground with four touchdowns rushing. He also has 18 receptions for 165 yards with two more TDs.

The Panthers were able a slow down a similar high-profile running back in Week 2, limiting Atlanta's Bijan Robinson to 81 yards from scrimmage while keeping him out of the end zone in a 34-3 win. A similar game plan is expected Sunday night.

The difference is the Lions have Goff at quarterback, as opposed to Cooper Rush.

Young excelling through three games for Panthers

Carolina appears better equipped this season on offense should this game morph into a shootout, which is entirely possible given that the Lions offense has scored at least 31 points in all three games and their defense is surrendering a league-high 31.7 points per game.

Young is also off to the best start of his career.

He leads the NFL in yards passing and has seven TD passes. Under Young, the Panthers are in the top seven in the league in scoring and total offense.

Need to know

Detroit (2-1) at Carolina (1-2).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m., EDT, NBC.

Latest odds: Lions by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Lions 0-2-1, Panthers 1-2.

Last week: Lions beat Jets 31-24; Panthers lost to Browns 21-18.

Last meeting: Lions beat Panthers 42-24 on Oct. 8, 2023, in Detroit.

Series record: Panthers lead 8-4.

Matchup to watch

Lions TE Sam LaPorta vs Panthers LB Devin Lloyd. LaPorta, who has 14 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown through three games, is facing a potentially favorable matchup. Carolina has struggled mightily against tight ends in recent seasons and Cleveland's Harold Fannin Jr. just burned the Panthers for seven receptions for 51 yards and two TDs last week, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. With the Panthers likely to shift coverage to help out their cornerbacks, that could leave more opportunities for LaPorta. The good news for the Panthers is Lloyd is expected back in the starting lineup after sitting out against the Browns with a calf injury. Lloyd could draw LaPorta in coverage for most of the game.

Stats and stuff

— Jared Goff is one of six quarterbacks in league history to have 800 yards passing, eight touchdowns, no interceptions while completing 70% of passes through the first three games of a season.

— Detroit has 12 sacks, trailing only Minnesota’s 14 entering Week 4. The Lions have four players with two sacks through three games for the first time in franchise history.

— Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown joined LaDainian Tomlinson and Keenan McCardell (2005 with Chargers) as the only running back-receiver combos in the NFL to score multiple touchdowns twice in the first three games of a season.

— Carolina is 6-1 at home against the Lions. Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard ran for 125 yards while averaging a career-best 10.4 yards per carry in the last meeting in Charlotte.

— Carolina's defense ranks second in the league in takeaways (7).

— Last year's AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan has 12 catches for 193 yards through three games, but is still looking for his first touchdown. A year ago, McMillan went six games before scoring his first TD.

— The Panthers have been penalized 27 times, third-most in the league.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.

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