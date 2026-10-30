Panthers fire defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero following 27-19 loss to the Packers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley on Friday following the team’s 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Evero is the first NFL coordinator to be fired the season.

Carolina (3-4) entered the week ranked 22nd in overall defense and last in the league against the run.

Green Bay's Jordan Love was 30 of 41 passing for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win over Carolina. It hasn't helped that the Panthers have played the last few games without starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Backup cornerback Akayleb Evans joined them on injured reserve earlier this week.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays, according to the Panthers.

Wash joined Carolina’s staff in 2023 and has 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. He spent five seasons serving as the defensive coordinator for Jacksonville. The Jaguars had the second-ranked defense in the league in 2017 under Wash and advanced to the AFC Championship game.

Outside linebackers coach/run game specialist AC Carter’s responsibilities will expand to include coaching the defensive line, the Panthers announced. Also, secondary coach Renaldo Hill will continue to oversee the defensive backs.

Coach Dave Canales is expected to address the moves later Friday.

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