Panthers' offense thriving under new play caller Brad Idzik 4 games into the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales misses the rush of calling plays on game day.

But the third-year head coach believes that handing over the call sheet to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik before the season was the right call after two years of handling those duties himself.

It's hard to argue that point.

The Panthers (2-2) enter the bye week near the top of the league in most offensive categories with Idzik calling the shots.

Carolina has gone from 26th in the league in passing a year ago to first this year, averaging 301.3 yards per game. The Panthers are fourth in the league in both scoring (30.3) and total yards (405.8) per game and rank in the top 10 in red zone offense.

Fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young is suddenly looking like a potential MVP candidate . The 25-year-old Young is on pace to throw for nearly 5,400 yards with 38 touchdown passes.

“Really, the part that I miss the most is just how fast it happens live — there’s such a rush in it," Canales said. "Forty seconds is not very long for you to be able to consider what the situation is, who my guys are, what are they doing and all that stuff. It’s really stimulating. And then, of course, when it works well, you win the game and the payoff for the whole group. We did this. Yeah, I miss that.”

Canales said Idzik has done an outstanding job in his first stint as an NFL player caller, crediting his mix of calls that include run-pass option, bubble screens and play actions to keep defenses on their heels.

He also credited Idzik for the speed in which he relays calls to Young in the huddle.

“The sooner he can get it to Bryce, the sooner Bryce can take himself through the whole play and visualize what's going to happen,” Canales said. “So I have been really proud of that.”

Canales and Idzik worked together in Tampa Bay in 2023.

Idzik accepted the offensive coordinator role in Carolina after Canales was hired the following offseason with the understanding he wouldn't be the play caller.

That changed during the offseason.

Canales recognized that having a more global approach might serve the team better.

That was evident in Carolina's 32-26 win Sunday night over the Lions when he was able to pull aside Akayleb Evans and give the team's fill-in cornerback a pep talk after surrendering a 57-yard completion to Isaac TeSlaa.

Canales said that's not something he would have been able to do had he needed to focus on the next offensive series.

“I was able to connect with him on the sideline and just be like, ‘Look, this is a great opportunity. You’ve given up a few plays. They’re going to come back (at you) here. So just be ready for the next opp(ortunity) because you’re going to get that,’" Canales said.

He had a similar conversation with outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen after he made a few “uncharacteristic mental errors” early in the game.

Umanmielen put his miscues behind him and came up with a late sack that helped seal the Carolina win.

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had a career game against the Lions with 14 catches on 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns, said Idzik is putting players in the right positions.

McMillan added that he likes that Idzik has been open to suggestions from players when it comes to play calls.

“He’s good at seeing what we like, what Bryce likes," McMillan said. "He likes to communicate in that way as far as getting our opinions. He’s humble in that way as far as just asking everybody for their opinions.”

Panthers look to heal up during the bye week

It's hard to imagine the bye week coming at a better time for the Panthers.

The extra week off should allow wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), guard Damien Lewis (elbow), offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) an opportunity to heal and play in the next game on Oct. 18 at Philadelphia, Canales said.

Coker and Lewis sat out against the Lions; Freeling and Phillips started but couldn't finish.

Also, running back Trevor Etienne, right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive tackle Turk Wharton are all expected back next week after starting the season on injured reserve.

That's a big boost for a team that just had to place starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve last week.

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