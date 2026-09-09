Panthers owner David Tepper still believes Bryce Young can bring multiple Super Bowls to Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper traded up to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, he proclaimed the Alabama product was the guy who could bring the franchise “multiple" Super Bowl titles.

With the 25-year-old Young entering his fourth season, Tepper hasn't wavered from that belief.

“I think he has a lot of talent, and with the right weapons and the right situation, yeah,” Tepper said in a rare news conference with reporters on Wednesday.

Young is 14-30 as the team's starting quarterback and the Panthers have yet to sign him to a long-term contract extension. Young is under contract through 2027 after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

Tepper declined to say if the Panthers have offered Young a long-term deal — one that would reaffirm the organization's believe that he is worthy of being a franchise quarterback.

But Tepper is pleased with the way Young progressed in his third season, leading the Panthers to the NFC South title and snapping a seven-year playoff drought before losing 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Young threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score against the Rams, but Carolina fell on a late touchdown pass from league MVP Matthew Stafford.

Young beat the Rams earlier last season, and finished with the best statistical numbers of his career surpassing 3,000 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“He has performed at a high level against high-level competition,” Tepper said. “It seems to bring the best out in him. Bryce is the type of guy who doesn't feel the pressure. You saw that against the Rams twice (last year). When you see that, you know it's there. Can he bring it every single game? I know it's there."

Young has displayed an ability to rally the Panthers. He has 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in the past three seasons.

Tepper said that's great, but now he'd like to see Young — and the Panthers as a team — start games faster.

Young has also had trouble starting the season fast.

He is 0-3 in Week 1 games and the Panthers have been outscored 97-30 in those defeats entering Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Young has not thrown for more than 161 yards in any of those games and has six interceptions with only two touchdown passes.

Tepper has referred to Young as a point guard who can distribute the ball, but added he could have used more playmakers to work with in past years.

Tepper believes the Panthers now have those.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has a season of experience after winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Jalen Coker is looking like a legitimate No. 2 receiver. The jury is still out on talented, but underachieving 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette, but the Panthers added free agent veteran Darren Waller to give Young a pass-catching tight end.

The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard in the backfield and are hoping Jonathon Brooks can overcome his knee injury and can give the team a big-play threat in the backfield.

Tepper also thinks the team's overall depth has improved, pointing to the team's 3-1 record in the preseason.

“We are more of a playoff team this year than we were last year,” Tepper said. “I think the pieces are there and we have everything we need.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here