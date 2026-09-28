Panthers secondary banged up with Sunday night matchup looming against high-powered Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without both starting cornerbacks entering Sunday night's primetime home game against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions’ high-powered offense.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection Jaycee Horn suffered what coach Dave Canales called a “significant quad injury” in the second half of a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, while Mike Jackson left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return.

Canales wouldn't confirm a report that Horn tore his quad muscle and will miss six to 12 weeks. He told reporters on Monday that the team is seeking multiple medical opinions on Horn regarding the timeline of the injury.

However, the injury was significant enough for Horn to post a message on social media that read, “Injuries have held me back from reaching my full potential for too long, and that (stuff) hurts deep down to my core more than words could ever explain."

Horn went on to post, “I love this game. I love my brothers. And I'm not done. I'll be back.”

Horn is considered the secondary's top defender.

He's a huge part of coordinator Ejiro Evero's weekly game plan because he's asked to do so many different things.

“You can't replace Jaycee Horn,” Canales said.

Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III are expected to start at cornerback moving forward, while Chau Smith-Wade would be the nickel back. Evans had 15 starts for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, but has only two since. It would be the first NFL start for Lee, the team's fourth-round pick earlier this year.

The Panthers are dealing with other key injuries as well.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker, who was off to a fast start this season, left the Browns game with a quad injury after being listed as questionable coming in with an ankle injury.

Guard Damien Lewis injured his elbow and later left the game.

And, Bryce Young also appeared to tweak his foot against Cleveland, although he was able to remain in the game. Canales said Young will be evaluated this week as well, but that he expects him to play against the Lions.

Carolina came into the game plenty banged up.

Last week's NFC Defensive Player of the Week Devin Lloyd (calf), safety Nick Scott (rib) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were all inactive. That news came after the Panthers placed backup running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (shoulder) on injured reserve last week.

What’s working

With Brooks going down last week, Canales leaned heavily on Chuba Hubbard to carry the load in the backfield.

Hubbard responded with another solid game. He ran 19 times for 82 yards and caught four passes for 28 yards, although he failed to reach the end zone for the first time this season.

AJ Dillon, who stepped into the No. 2 spot at running back, only got four carries and played just 16% of the team's offensive snaps. However, he could see a bigger role moving forward as the Panthers look to spell Hubbard and keep him fresh.

What needs help

The Panthers continue to hurt themselves with penalties.

On Sunday, linebacker Bobby Okereke was flagged for a game-changing penalty with 2:29 remaining when he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Deshaun Watson, nullifying Evans' interception in the end zone that could have sealed a Carolina win.

Instead, Watson found Harold Fannin Jr. three plays later for the go-ahead touchdown.

“We extended the drive for them, and if you give a guy like Deshaun Watson a little bit of extra time, and a few more opportunities, he’s going to get creative and find something,” Canales said.

Stock up

With Legette a game-time scratch and Coker leaving early, Brycen Tremayne stepped up Sunday with four catches for 83 yards, including a 31-yard catch along the left sideline. Tremayne has been looking for a role in Carolina's offense for two years and this was a major step forward for him.

John Metchie, a teammate of Bryce Young's at Alabama for two seasons, saw more time at wide receiver with Legette out and finished with two catches for 19 yards including a touchdown with 4:25 left that put Carolina ahead 18-13.

Stock down

The Panthers struggled on first downs on Sunday, repeatedly putting themselves in second-and-long situations against the Browns. Canales said that is an area the team will address this week in practice.

Carolina came into the game fourth in the league in offense and second in scoring.

Injuries

Canales said the Panthers were set to have an organizational meeting on Monday with several department heads to discuss injury prevention, readiness and recovery following the recent spate of injuries.

The Panthers have struggled to stay healthy since their arrival at training camp.

Edge rusher Nic Scourton and rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II were both lost to season-ending injuries before the preseason games began.

If there is some bit of good news for the Panthers it’s that they have a bye in Week 5.

Key number

Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has made all seven field-goal attempts this season.

Next steps

Regrouping and getting healthy. Despite falling to 1-2 on the season, all is not lost for the Panthers as they remain tied with the Saints and Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

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