Panthers' Will Lee and Packers' Christian Watson injured on long pass play in 2nd quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee was carted into the locker room with a hamstring injury after getting hurt on the same play in which Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson suffered a chest injury in the second quarter Thursday night.

Watson’s injury came on a 53-yard catch that set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Josh Jacobs. Lee made a diving stop on the play.

Lee was carted from the sideline to the locker room.

After going into the injury tent, Watson walked into the locker room.

The Panthers already have three cornerbacks on injured reserve in Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), Mike Jackson (groin) and Jaycee Horn (quadriceps). Evans was placed on injured reserve before Thursday’s game.

Watson’s 53-yard reception gave him 40 catches for a career-high 695 yards this season. His 40 catches are one off his career high.

The catch gave Green Bay a first down on Carolina’s 26-yard line. Jacobs scored five plays later.

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