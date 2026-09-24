Panthers WRs Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette miss practice with injuries ahead of Week 3 game vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two of Carolina's top three wide receivers did not practice on Thursday ahead of the Panthers' Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Jalen Coker (ankle) and Xavier Legette (knee) were both non-participants after both practiced on Wednesday.

Coker battled through an ankle injury last week but was able to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in eight passes for 66 yards in a 34-3 win. Coker, who has been one of the big surprises in the NFL so far this season with 16 catches for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns, had practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday before being held out.

Legette, who had a 55-yard catch against the Falcons, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Panthers coach Dave Canales doesn't address reporters on Thursdays, so there was no immediate update on their availability from the team. Canales is expected address the situation on Friday when the Panthers release their game day injury designations.

The injuries would leave the league's second-highest scoring offense thin at wide receiver if both are out.

John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne are next in line to play, although David Moore could be promoted from the practice squad. Moore has spent several seasons under Canales and knows the offense well.

Carolina also added wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad and he's a candidate to be active and return punts this week. Smith-Marsette spent time with the Panthers in 2023, although he was not a major contributor on offense.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here