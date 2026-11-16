Paraguay’s ousted president moved to military prison after reports of gym and suite in custody

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — A Paraguayan judge on Monday ordered former President Santiago Peña moved to a military prison after reports that he had been held in a suite with a private gym, as he awaits trial over the implosion of a major digital lender, which toppled his government earlier this month.

Judge Osmar Legal ordered Peña transferred from the Presidential Escort Regiment, a military base in the capital, Asunción, where local media reported that his quarters also included a private bathroom and a spacious dining room.

Under the court order, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Peña will now be held at the Viñas Cué military prison, apart from other detainees.

President Pedro Alliana opened a news conference Monday by announcing that he had ordered the dismissal of the regiment’s commander, Col. José David Daiub, following allegations that Peña had received special treatment there.

Alliana, who served as Peña’s vice president, pledged to give prosecutors whatever resources they need to investigate the bank’s collapse.

“Paraguayans deserve to know the truth,” he said.

Peña is in pretrial detention on charges including breach of trust, criminal association and administration for personal gain. Prosecutors allege that he used his influence to steer public money to Ueno Bank, a lender used by more than half Paraguay’s adults, as its executives made large insider loans to companies linked to the bank’s owners. He denies wrongdoing.

Paraguay’s central bank seized Ueno on Nov. 3 after declaring it insolvent, freezing the accounts of nearly 3 million customers and more than $850 million in public funds, and disrupting payments for households and small businesses. Three days later, the Senate removed Peña from office, and Alliana took over. A judge ordered Peña jailed the next day.

A bank too close to power

Ueno’s dizzying growth had become a symbol of Peña’s effort to sell landlocked Paraguay to foreign investors as a low-tax, business-friendly hub. A former International Monetary Fund official and one of the Trump administration’s closest allies in the region, Peña won access in Washington and on Wall Street. That was unusual for a country of Paraguay’s size and economic weight.

The bank launched its digital brand in 2022 and by June had 2.9 million customers in a country of about 6 million. It even sponsored the national soccer team.

But Ueno was also intertwined with Peña’s government. He held a stake in Ueno’s parent company until last year and appointed the bank’s former chairman, Carlos Carvallo, to lead the central bank. Carvallo also faces charges in the case.

Since Peña’s arrest, authorities have searched two of his four homes, one in Asunción and a mansion in the resort town of San Bernardino, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

Prosecutors say the mansion was built partly with about $577,000 in loans that Ueno granted Peña while he was president, and investigators found a vault hidden behind a false wall there. They have also asked the United States, Luxembourg and Argentina for help tracing money that may have been diverted from the bank.

Savers left waiting

Alliana acknowledged that the crisis had shaken Paraguayans’ faith in their banks. “The closure of Ueno Bank has deeply affected numerous Paraguayan families,” he said.

More than 1.8 million depositors have so far received about $640 million, Alliana said, from a deposit guarantee fund that Paraguay created in 2003 after a series of financial crises wiped out dozens of banks and finance companies.

Most small savers have been repaid in full. The fund has paid out up to about $19,600 per person, out of a guarantee of about $36,700, and authorities haven't said when the rest will be paid. Investors in Ueno’s mutual funds aren’t covered and must wait for the bank to be liquidated.

Still, more than 75% of the roughly $2.8 billion deposited at Ueno, much of it belonging to larger savers and public institutions, has yet to be returned.

For pension funds that had money at Ueno, Alliana said that authorities have preliminarily identified about $600 million in viable assets at the bank, such as loans expected to be repaid, that they plan to use to reimburse the funds. It remains unclear how much of the pension money and other public deposits will be returned.

Teachers walked off the job and blocked roads across the country last week to demand the return of their retirement savings, and retirees’ groups have pressed Alliana and Congress to pass an emergency law to guarantee it. That followed days of unrest in Asunción after Ueno’s collapse, when thousands of people took to the streets demanding their money back and Peña’s ouster, at times clashing with police.

Isabel DeBre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nayara Batschke from Santiago, Chile.