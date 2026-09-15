Partial list of winners at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards
A lead actress secured another comedy series Emmy win; the accomplishment ties her for the all-time performer record
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LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jean Smart of “Hacks” keeps stacking the wins . She won her fifth straight Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series at Monday night's Emmy Awards.
It’s her eighth trophy overall, which ties the all-time performer record shared by Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and on Monday Allison Janney joined the group too. Smart became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show’s run.
Kate O’Flynn won the first award of the night. Her win comes for best supporting actress in a comedy for “Widow’s Bay.”
Nineteen awards are being handed out Monday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Last weekend, dozens of Emmy winners were announced, including host Mariska Hargitay winning two trophies.
Here's a list of winners so far at the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Lead actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
Supporting actress in a drama series
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
Reality competition series
“The Traitors”
For more coverage of the Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards
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