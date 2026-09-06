Pasquantino and Perez homer as Royals win 6-1 to knock Blue Jays out of playoff position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Toronto (72-72) dropped a game behind Cleveland for the final American League wild card. The Guardians edged Detroit 3-2 in 10 innings.

Randy Dobnak (3-3) allowed one run over six innings for the win. He struck out three and walked none. Three of the four hits he gave up came in his last inning.

Blue Jays starter Spencer Arrighetti (7-9) yielded six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Kansas City went ahead 3-0 before Arrighetti got an out. John Rave beat out an infield single before Bobby Witt Jr. coaxed a walk. Pasquantino then launched a three-run homer.

Witt led off the third with a line-drive double off the wall in left field. One out later, Perez bounced a drive off the top of the fence in nearly the same spot for a two-run homer and a 5-0 cushion.

The Royals added another run in the fifth on an infield single by Nick Loftin after a walk and a hit batter.

Toronto finally got to Dobnak in the sixth when Josh Smith hit his fifth home run just over the right-field fence inside the foul pole.

Up next

The Blue Jays travel to the West Coast for the start of a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday night. RHP Dylan Cease (10-5, 2.25 ERA) will pitch for Toronto.

The Royals host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Monday matinee. LHP Noah Cameron (9-8, 4.08) goes for Kansas City.

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