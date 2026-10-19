Patriots dealing with more injuries on their banged-up offensive line entering a short week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are testing the boundaries of the “next man up” mentality that is preached across a league in which injuries are guaranteed every week.

New England has just three days to recover coming off a 26-19 win over the New York Jets during which it lost three offensive linemen to injuries.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) were Week 1 starters, while Ben Brown (knee) was starting at right guard for the second straight week. Brown was in the lineup after Mike Onwenu (ankle) was placed on injured reserve after two games and Greg Van Roten, his original replacement, went on IR the following week.

“As bad as it is and as unfortunate as it is, that’s just the way this game goes,” left tackle Will Campbell said. “I feel like some guys stepped up big for us.”

The Patriots, who play at Chicago on Thursday night, are banged up at other spots. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs exiting in the first quarter with a shoulder issue following his touchdown catch and was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the injuries will require everyone to remain fluid this week.

“We’ll just have to figure out who we have available and find 48 to put out there,” Vrabel said.

Rookie Caleb Lomu, a week after coming in for Campbell, jumped in at right tackle for Moses, with Walter Rouse subbing in at right tackle and Matt Pryor at left guard.

Lomu, Rouse and Pryor helped open lanes that allowed the Patriots to eventually run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody prepares as a starter. I can’t wait to watch those guys that prepare all week without knowing whether they’re going to get an opportunity to play,” Vrabel said. “And then when they do, take advantage of it, and that’s a testament to those players.”

What’s working

Despite the offensive line injuries, the group kept Drake Maye off the turf. The quarterback wasn’t sacked Sunday, the first time that has happened this season. He has been sacked only twice over the past three games after being taken down nine times in the first three.

What needs help

Ball security. The Patriots are second in the NFL this season with 13 turnovers (six lost fumbles, seven interceptions), behind only the Los Angeles Chargers with 15 (seven fumbles, eight INTs).

Fixing that is a top priority.

“We’ll rep it more. We’ll put more time into it, I guess. I don’t know how you can put any more time into the amount of ball security drills we do,” Vrabel said. “I’m certainly cognizant. You can put it on me. That’s probably the easiest thing.”

Stock up

Lomu and Pryor. They allowed zero pressures on Maye during their combined 106 snaps.

Stock down

WR DeMario Douglas. He caught a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but also had a 39-yard catch that ended with him getting the ball ball punched out from behind by Jamien Sherwood. The fumble led to a Jets field goal.

Injuries

The Patriots have moved quickly to replenish the backup depth on the O-line, adding Andrew Rupcich and Jacob Rizy to the practice squad.

Key number

2 — The number of games in a row that Maye has gone without a turnover.

Next steps

The Patriots have a short turnaround before heading to Chicago for Thursday’s primetime matchup.

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