Patriots defense heads to Buffalo without Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore

The Patriots will be without two of their top defensive players Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Both cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were ruled out Friday with shoulder injuries.

This will be the first game either has missed this season.

Gonzalez became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history last month when he signed a four-year, $135 million contract. He has eight tackles on the season. Barmore has four tackles and one sack so far.

Quarterback Drake Maye is also dealing with a right shoulder issue, but participated in all practices this week.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Maye's injury occurred sometime during the Week 3 loss at Jacksonville.

“There were no limitations, so he practiced full — he didn’t miss any reps,” Vrabel said. “But we just felt like it was best to list it just to make sure that we are doing everything that we’re supposed to do from a protocol standpoint.”

Vrabel acknowledged that not having Barmore as a pass rusher, nor Gonzalez to defend the Bills' receivers, will be a challenge opposite Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

“That is just what the situation is. There’s nothing we can do about it,” Vrabel said. “We can make sure that the guys that are playing are ready and that we continue to do the things that we know are going to help us. But that happens every week in the National Football League. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys that are going to play in there.”

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