Patriots place Romeo Doubs on injured reserve with a shoulder injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The same day the New England Patriots got one of their top wide receivers back, they lost another one for at least a month.

Romeo Doubs was placed on injured reserve Monday with a shoulder injury he sustained following his first-quarter touchdown catch in Sunday's 26-19 win win over the New York Jets. He now must be sidelined a minimum of four games.

On the play he was injured, Doubs came open in the end zone and flashed his hand up to get the attention of quarterback Drake Maye. Maye threw it toward the pylon and Doubs made a diving catch. He was attended to by trainers before eventually being helped off the field and didn't return.

Maye said after the game that he fears his placement of the pass caused Doubs to have to lay out for the ball.

“I could’ve put it more on him and not have him dive, and then he goes down,” Maye said. “Those are things that I care about that I’m mad at, but it’s football.”

Doubs has 14 catches, a team-high 261 receiving yards and is tied with DeMario Douglas for the team lead with three touchdown receptions.

The Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $70 million deal in free agency this past offseason.

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