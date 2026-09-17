Patriots receivers say they're ready to step up with A.J. Brown on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye spent most of training camp this summer thinking about how the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown could bring a new dynamic to the Patriots’ offense.

One game in, New England is adjusting to the reality of being without its top offseason acquisition for at least the next four games.

Brown left the Patriots’ season-opening 13-10 loss to the defending champion Seattle Seahawks with a high ankle sprain that has since landed him on injured reserve.

It will certainly affect how the team prepares for games in the interim, beginning with Sunday’s home opener against Pittsburgh. But coach Mike Vrabel doesn't believe his team's approach will change drastically.

“I don’t think tweaked is really the answer. We’re trying to install here and putting guys in spots that are best for them and best for us,” Vrabel said. “We’ll go through our game plan, and just like we did when A.J. was out there. ... We’ll have to move guys around to different positions.”

Those adjustments will put the onus on free agent pickup Romeo Doubs, along with the remaining group of receivers — Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams — who helped make up the core of Maye’s pass-catching options during last season’s Super Bowl run.

The performance of that foursome was a mixed bag in Week 1.

Doubs had a forgettable debut in which he didn't have a catch and dropped a wide-open pass late in the game that preceded Maye’s third interception. That turnover set up Seattle’s decisive field goal.

“Honestly, it happens to everybody,” Williams said of Doubs. “We all know what type of player he is. It’s all about brushing it off and worrying about what’s up and coming.”

Hollins and Douglas combined for nine catches for 71 yards against the Seahawks, while Williams wasn’t targeted.

“Obviously, guys need to step up,” Maye said. “They know that and they’re ready for it.”

Hollins ranked third on the team with 46 receptions and 550 yards last season and would seem likely to see an increase in targets.

One of Brown’s biggest assets is that he can play multiple receiving positions. Vrabel said Hollins is equipped to do the same, is “always taking advantage of his opportunities” and has established himself as someone who will “be in the right spot when he’s supposed to be there.”

Douglas had 31 catches for 447 yards in 2025 and has shown his ability to be a deep threat for Maye.

The biggest unknown is what Williams could do with more targets. He had only 10 catches last season but averaged 20.9 yards per catch.

Williams said he’s ready to take on an increased role and a chance to showcase his skills.

“I could give you a Christmas list for real,” Williams said. “I could do a lot and just when the opportunity presents itself, I’ve got to show up.”

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