Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Patriots rule out A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Bryant vs. Dolphins

Three offensive players remain sidelined for the upcoming game; the roster faces significant absences against the rival

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Patriots rule out A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Bryant vs. Dolphins
Patriots rule out A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Bryant vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without a trio of offensive players for Sunday's AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots downgraded receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (ankle) to out for the game.

All three had been listed as questionable. It is a setback for Brown, who was injured in the season opener and spent the next four games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He played each of the past two games.

This is the second game missed this season for Henderson, who sat out the season opener with an ankle injury. Bryant has been on injured reserve through the season, but was designated to return and a full participant in practice all week.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: "El pico va a ser en diciembre"
    1

    Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: “El pico va a ser en diciembre”

  2. Cómo un insulto desató un movimiento juvenil que desafía al poder en la India
    2

    Cómo un insulto desató un movimiento juvenil que desafía al poder en la India

  3. Plantium-Gentec, un ícono de la innovación en el agro, despidió a casi 100 empleados y se achica
    3

    Plantium-Gentec, un ícono de la innovación en el agro, despidió a casi 100 empleados y se achica

  4. Los Milei refuerzan su vínculo con la iglesia evangélica antes de la visita del papa León XIV
    4

    Los Milei refuerzan su vínculo con la iglesia evangélica antes de la visita del papa León XIV