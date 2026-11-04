Paul Pelosi prohibited from driving after pleading no contest to misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , was prohibited from driving for six months and ordered to complete a work program after pleading no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge .

Paul Pelosi, 86, was charged after a collision with a legally parked car on the side of the road July 3, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time. He was driving his brown convertible in Yountville, California, a town in the heart of wine country. He briefly stopped and then allegedly drove away. The parked car was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

State law requires drivers involved in accidents resulting in property damage to stop and provide their vehicle and license information. Pelosi was charged with a misdemeanor violation of that law. In addition, Pelosi was charged with an infraction for making an unlawful turn, Napa County prosecutors said.

Officials have said no alcohol was involved in the collision.

Pelosi pleaded no contest to both the misdemeanor and infraction, prosecutors said Tuesday. He was placed on one year of summary probation, a type of unsupervised release that does not involve reporting to a probation officer, and is prohibited from driving for six months. He was also ordered to complete a 10-day work program.

Pelosi paid about $11,200 in restitution to the owner of the car he struck along with court fines and fees.

“Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle," a spokesperson for the Pelosi family told KRON-TV in July.

Pelosi pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence in Napa County and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. He served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, leaving just one day to serve in a work program at the courthouse.

As part of his probation, Pelosi was required to pay thousands in fines and victim restitution, attend a three-month drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device, which forces drivers to provide a breath sample to prove sobriety before the engine will start.