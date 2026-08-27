People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China

A glacier collapse in Tibet caused catastrophic flash flooding Wednesday in a border area of China and Nepal. Authorities in both countries have reported more than 160 deaths and over 1,300 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.

The number of missing may vary across agencies due to differences in how they collected data, when it was reported and how it was verified, as well as gaps in coordination between those assembling data and those conducting rescue efforts in the affected area.

Nepal

Police reported at least 165 dead and 826 missing. Local reports cited the National Emergency Operation Center as saying Thursday the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police as well as 161 residents from the Rasuwa district and one from the Nuwakot district.

The National Tourism Board later Thursday said 517 foreigners were missing.

China

State media reported at least three people died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. CCTV reported that 260 of the 558 missing people were foreigners. In addition, nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepal side, China’s foreign ministry said.

India

Nepal's tourism board said 179 of those missing were from India. Officials said most were on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

United States

The board said 65 of the missing were from the United States.

Malaysia

The board said 51 Malaysians were missing.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the 53 Ukrainians considered missing include 46 tourists with whom Nepalese authorities have lost contact.

Australia

The board said 35 Australians were missing.

Britain

The board said 33 of the missing were from Britain.

Canada

Nepal's tourism board said 25 of the missing were from Canada.

South Korea

South Korean government officials said nine citizens working on building a hydropower plant in Nepal were missing.

Singapore

Eight Singaporeans were missing, according to Nepal tourism board.

Germany

Nepal's tourism board said eight tourists from Germany were missing.

Russia

The board said eight Russians were missing.

South Africa

The board said six South Africans were missing.

Latvia

The board said six tourists from Latvia were missing.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed worry about five Japanese nationals whom local media reported were missing.

New Zealand

Five people from New Zealand were missing, said Nepal's tourism board.

France

The board said four French citizens were missing.

Belgium

The board said three from Belgium were missing.

Spain

The board said three visitors from Spain were missing.

Others

The board said two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and Netherlands were missing. It said 10 others — one each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden — were also missing.