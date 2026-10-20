Peralta, Caminero, Díaz lead Rays to 7-3 win over Guardians and a trip to the World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Freddy Peralta threw 5 1/3 gritty innings, Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz each hit a two-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night to advance to the World Series for the third time in the franchise’s 29 seasons.

The Rays will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the first matchup in which both teams are seeking their first World Series title since 1980, when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals.

Game 1 is Friday night in Milwaukee.

The loss extended Cleveland’s World Series championship drought to 78 years.

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