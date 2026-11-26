WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Tahlan Pettway scored 23 points and Gavin Walsh added three points in overtime as UNC Wilmington defeated St. Thomas 86-77 on Wednesday.

Pettway added four steals for the Seahawks (6-1). C.J. Luster II added 21 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Patrick Wessler had 15 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

Hayden Tibbits finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Tommies (5-4). St. Thomas also got 15 points from Brogan Madson. Caden Wilkins finished with 14 points and two steals.

Luster scored 12 points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 41-37. An 8-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 69-62 with 4:13 left in the half. Pettway scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.