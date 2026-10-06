PGA Tour heads to Japan, and Europe has a strong field at the Spanish Open

PGA Tour

BAYCURRENT CLASSIC

Site: Yokohama, Japan.

Course: Yokohama CC. Yardage: 7,322. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Austin Smotherman won the Bank of Utah Championship.

Notes: The strongest field of the FedEx Cup Fall has 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup, led by defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. ... Tom Kim withdrew after he won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan. ... Jordan Spieth is making his first start of the FedEx Cup Fall. Spieth is at No. 55 in the FedEx Cup and wants to stay in the top 60 to be eligible for two signature events next year. ... Hiroshi Iwata is coming off a victory on the Japan Golf Tour last week. ... Japan's Yuta Sugiura withdrew to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. He is No. 21 in Korn Ferry points. The top 20 earn PGA Tour cards. ... The field is 72 players and is the only fall event without a 36-hole cut. ... Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are playing for the third straight week after the Presidents Cup and Bank of Utah Championship.

Next tournament: Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Oct. 22-25.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

European tour

SPANISH OPEN

Site: Madrid.

Course: Madrid Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Yardage: 7,112. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.75 million. Winner's share: $625,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Marco Penge.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Adrian Meronk won the Dunhill Links Championship.

Notes: Jon Rahm leads the field in his national open. He is a three-time winner of the Spanish Open. This is his fourth European start this year. ... Rahm is among 11 players from LIV Golf in the field, down from 22 players in the larger field of the Dunhill Links. ... Adrian Meronk was at No. 141 in the Race to Dubai before winning the Dunhill Links and now has an exemption on the European tour. ... Patrick Reed is in the field after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship with an injury and pulling out of the French Open. He leads the Race to Dubai over Rory McIlroy, who is not playing this week. ... The first Spanish Open was held in 1912 and won by British Open champion Arnaud Massy of France. ... Arnold Palmer in 1975 is the last American to win the Spanish Open. ... Justin Rose is playing for the second straight week. He is No. 60 in the Race to Dubai. ... Defending champion Marco Penge tied for last in the Bank of Utah Championship last week.

Next week: DP World India Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS

Site: Palm Coast, Florida.

Course: Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Yardage: 7,149. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner's share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday-Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tommy Gainey.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Steven Alker won the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Championship.

Notes: The tournament hosted by Jim Furyk moves to Hammock Beach in Palm Coast, about an hour south of Jacksonville, Florida. It had been held at the Donald Ross-designed Timuquana Country Club since it began in 2021. ... Sponsor exemptions went to Skip Kendall and Michael Block, the California club pro who finished third last week in Pennsylvania. He has twice held the 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour Champions this year. ... Steven Alker has won four of his last five tournaments, including one on the Legends Tour in Europe. ... Alker has four wins this season. Alker, Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink have combined to win 15 titles this year. ... The field includes nine players who have been captain at either the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup. ... Stewart Cink cannot lose the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings even if Zach Johnson were to win for a seventh time this year. Cink has only finished out of the top 10 once this season.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Glen Allen, Virginia.

Course: The Federal Club. Yardage: 7,073. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Chandler Blanchet.

Points leader: Sandy Scott.

Last week: Sandy Scott won the Compliance Solutions Championship.

Next week: End of season.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LPGA Tour

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won the Lotte Championship.

Next week: Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Korea Championship, New Korea CC, Goyang, South Korea. Previous winner: Hyo Joo Kim. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Hainan Open, Sanya Luhuitou GC, Hainan Island, China. Previous winner: Renato Paratore. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Karlkurla, Australia. Defending champion: Austin Bautista. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: The Fortress Invitational, Houghton GC, Johannesburg. Defending champion: Warwick Purchase. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Honda, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Yui Kawamoto. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: HJ Shipbuilding & Construction-Dongbu Construction Championship, A-One CC, Yangsan, South Korea. Defending champion: Minsol Kim. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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