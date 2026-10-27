PGA Tour starts a two-week stay in Mexico and LPGA remains in Asia with tournament in Malaysia

PGA Tour

VIDANTAWORLD MEXICO OPEN

Site: Vallarta, Mexico.

Course: Vidanta Vallarta. Yardage: 7,337. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner's share: $1.08 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brian Campbell.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Austin Smotherman won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark headlines the field as the only player among the top 10 in the world ranking. ... Two players who earned cards from the Korn Ferry Tour are in the field, Blades Brown and Mexico native Alvaro Ortiz. ... This is the first of consecutive weeks the PGA Tour is in Mexico. ... Ortiz won the Mexico Open in 2021 when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule. ... John Daly II, the son of the two-time major champion, is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 2022 when Jon Rahm won. It was first played in 1944. ... Billy Horschel is playing this week. He is at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup, needing to stay in the top 100 by the end of the FedEx Cup Fall to retain a full card for 2027. ... Tom Kim is playing for the first time since he won the gold medal in the Asian Games, which excuses him from mandatory military serve in South Korea.

Next week: World Wide Technology Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Course: Kuala Lumpur Golf and CC. Yardage: 6,536. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $450,000.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miyu Yamashita.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Yuri Yoshida won the BMW Ladies Championship.

Notes: Yoshida became the fourth Japanese player this season to win on the LPGA Tour, joining Miyu Yamashita, Shiho Kuwaki and Yuna Nishimura. Thirteen players from Japan have won on the LPGA since 2023. ... Two players from the Solheim Cup, Megan Khang and Mimi Rhodes, are on the alternate list. ... Hye-Jin Choi has three runner-up finishes this year. She has yet to win on the LPGA Tour since joining in 2022. ... Haeran Ryu leads the Vare Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average among available players, with Yamashita in second. Ryu and Yamashita are both in the field in Malaysia. ... Nelly Korda won't have enough rounds to be eligible for the award. ... Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club is where the PGA Tour previously staged its tournaments in Malaysia. ... The field of 78 players includes 12 Americans. ... Mirabel Ting of Malaysia is playing again on a sponsor invitation. She reached as high as No. 2 in the women's amateur ranking before turning pro in 2025.

Next week: Toto Japan Classic.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

SIMMONS BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Little Rock, Arkansas.

Course: Pleasant Valley CC. Yardage: 7,101. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner's share: $365,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steven Alker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Rory Sabbatini won the Stifel Classic.

Notes: The second postseason event for the Charles Schwab Cup is for the leading 54 players. Only the top 36 after this week advance to Phoenix for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks. ... Henrik Stenson and Tim Petrovic were the only two players to move inside the top 54 after the first playoff event. Stenson has only eight starts because he had to wait a full year after his last LIV Golf appearance to become eligible. ... Rory Sabbatini is the seventh first-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season and the fourth rookie to win, joining Zach Johnson, Ben Crane and Vaughn Taylor. ... Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson, who have combined for 11 wins this year, both finished out of the top 20 in the Stifel Classic to start the postseason. ... Steven Alker earned a $200,000 bonus for the “Sprint to St. Louis.” He was the top finisher at the Stifel Classic among three players who earned the most Schwab Cup points over the last five regular-season events.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Nov. 12-15.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

European tour

Last week: Yuto Katsuragawa won the Genesis Championship.

Next week: Abu Dhabi Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Eugenio Chacarra.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

Other tours

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Te Arai Links, Tomarata, New Zealand. Television: Defending champion: Fifa Laopakdee. Online: https://www.aacgolf.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Vantelin Tokai Classic, Miyoshi CC (West), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Suguru Shimoke. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain. Previous winner: James Morrison. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Wistron Ladies Open, Sunrise Golf and CC, Taoyuan, Taiwan. Defending champion: Yani Tseng. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational, Lost City GC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Luke Brown. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Portugal Legends Championship, Pinheirinho GC, Comporta, Portugal. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies, Musashigaoka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Kano Nakamura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: S-Oil Championship, Elysian Jeju GC, Jeju Island, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiwon Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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