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LA NACION

Philadelphia police officer killed, another injured after responding to reports of man with a gun

A Philadelphia officer died following a shooting during a service call; the suspect is currently in police custody

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LA NACION
Philadelphia police officer killed, another injured after responding to reports of man with a gun
Philadelphia police officer killed, another injured after responding to reports of man with a gunTWITTER - TWITTER

A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and another officer was injured Saturday after responding to a report of a man with a gun, police said.

Shane Seiber, 40, was killed early Saturday morning in west Philadelphia, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and the other officer were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and underwent surgery. The surviving officer is in stable condition, Bethel said.

A suspect is now in custody, Bethel said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered flags to fly at half-mast for Seiber. He is survived by his wife and two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

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GaNun is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

LA NACION
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