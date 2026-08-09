Phillies' Aaron Nola exits with apparent lower leg injury in sixth inning against Toronto

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola was hit by a line drive exited Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to an apparent lower leg injury.

Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff comebacker, estimated at 104.8-mph off the bat, that ricocheted off Nola’s left leg . Nola crouched to his knees behind the pitcher’s mound and tried to throw practice pitches before he left the game.

In the second inning, he became the 94th pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts when he fanned Brandon Valenzuela. He gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and walked two.

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