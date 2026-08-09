LA NACION

Phillies' Aaron Nola exits with apparent lower leg injury in sixth inning against Toronto

Phillies pitcher exits game after being hit by 104.8-mph line drive; suffers apparent lower leg injury

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Aaron Nola, de los Phillies, se retira con una aparente lesión en la parte inferior de la pierna en la sexta entrada contra Toronto
Aaron Nola, de los Phillies, se retira con una aparente lesión en la parte inferior de la pierna en la sexta entrada contra Toronto

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola was hit by a line drive exited Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to an apparent lower leg injury.

Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff comebacker, estimated at 104.8-mph off the bat, that ricocheted off Nola’s left leg . Nola crouched to his knees behind the pitcher’s mound and tried to throw practice pitches before he left the game.

In the second inning, he became the 94th pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts when he fanned Brandon Valenzuela. He gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and walked two.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Los posteos de Milei tras la muerte del padre de Messi
    1

    Los posteos de Milei tras la muerte del padre de Messi: el apoyo al 10 y las críticas hacia Florencia Peña y Malena Pichot

  2. Gabriel Rolón, psicólogo: “La mayoría de las personas tienen desgraciadamente parejas que no querrían tener”
    2

    Gabriel Rolón, psicólogo: “La mayoría de las personas tienen desgraciadamente parejas que no querrían tener”

  3. Una mansión utilizada para el espionaje se transformó en un museo
    3

    Una mansión utilizada para el espionaje durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial se transformó en un museo

  4. El homenaje de De Paul a Messi en el partido de Inter Miami: golazo, corazón y camiseta especial
    4

    Rodrigo De Paul marcó un golazo para Inter Miami ante Monterrey y le hizo un homenaje a Lionel Messi