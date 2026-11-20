WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Glenn Phillips completed his second test century for New Zealand before India broke his 216-run partnership with Henry Nicholls ahead of lunch Friday on the second day of the series-opening cricket match.

New Zealand was 317-6 at the interval.

Phillips has now scored centuries in consecutive tests after making exactly 100 in New Zealand's 253-run win over England at The Oval in June. He has centuries for New Zealand in all three formats.

Phillips was 118 when he was bowled by Akash Deep in the 94th over of New Zealand's innings, ending a partnership with Nicholls which began in the 29th over, shortly after lunch on Day 1.

New Zealand had resumed Friday at 243-5 with Nicholls 113 not out and Phillips on 94. Nicholls posted his 12th test century — his fifth at the Basin Reserve — on Thursday, reviving New Zealand's innings after three wickets by Jasprit Bumrah left it 70-5 after being sent in.

Nicholls was still in command at lunch, 146 not out after 8-1/2 hours at the crease. He was joined by Nathan Smith, who was 13 not out at lunch. New Zealand added 74 runs for the loss of Phillips' wicket in the morning.

Phillips had looked solid through the first hour of the second day. He was out defending back to a ball from Akash, released wider on the crease, which looked likely to move away but instead swung back to hit the top of off stump.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve has changed in character since the first morning when India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and sent New Zealand in.

The green appearance of the pitch has faded in sunny conditions over the first four sessions and it is providing less assistance to India's bowlers.

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham with the third ball of the match to mark his return to test cricket after a 12-month absence.

The 32-year-old went on to take two more wickets on the first day but he was wicketless before lunch Friday in more benign batting conditions.

Akash has figures of 2-45 from 21 overs.

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