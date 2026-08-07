Photos of free-roaming cats that are part of daily life in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Cats are an inseparable part of daily life in Istanbul, where thousands of free-roaming felines share the city’s streets, waterfronts, markets and historic neighborhoods with its more than 16 million residents.

They can be found almost everywhere — lounging outside bookstores and cafes, wandering through bazaars, watching ferries cross the Bosphorus, resting near mosques or unexpectedly appearing at soccer stadiums and wedding photo shoots.

For many visitors, the city’s cats become as memorable as landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia or the Grand Bazaar. Often, they can be found inside the landmarks. A cat named Gli lived in the Hagia Sophia for years, becoming a social media celebrity before dying in 2020 at the age of 16.

Residents routinely feed and care for the animals and small shelters and feeding stations can be found across the city. Their presence dates back to the Ottoman era, when cats helped protect homes and food stores by controlling rodents. Today, they remain a distinctive symbol of Istanbul and its long tradition of coexistence between people and animals.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.