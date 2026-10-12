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LA NACION

Photos show New Delhi turning into a fortress as protests sweep the country

Authorities restricted access to a major protest site; police relocated rallies following national voter list unrest

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Photos show New Delhi turning into a fortress as protests sweep the country
Photos show New Delhi turning into a fortress as protests sweep the country

New Delhi (AP) — It is past midnight in New Delhi, and the Indian capital is a fortress.

Rows of orange buses that authorities prepared to carry away protesters are parked along main roads, while camouflaged soldiers linger beside yellow barricades.

The city seems under watch as protests have swept the country.

Barricades block every arterial road leading to Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site. Police on Monday announced the site, a decades-long hub for protests, can no longer be used for rallies and that three other sites would replace it.

Protests led by the “Cockroach” youth movement are pushing for a nationwide campaign against a contentious revision to the voter list that has fueled anger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government and election authorities.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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