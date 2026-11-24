Photos show UN peacekeepers surrounded by the devastation in Israeli-occupied southern Lebanon
Ongoing military conflict has devastated southern Lebanon; the peacekeeping mission faces an uncertain future in December
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NAQOURA, Lebanon (AP) — Buildings reduced to rubble by Israeli strikes, shelling and demolitions surround the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL in Naqoura, on the coast of southern Lebanon .
Inside, peacekeepers ride bicycles, walk a dog and wave convoys through the gates. Outside, roads are largely deserted. Associated Press photographer Hassan Ammar traveled to the base with a U.N. convoy, photographing the destruction through the vehicle’s windows.
The latest Israel-Hezbollah war displaced more than 1 million people at its height, with about 300,000 still unable to return to their homes. Despite a June ceasefire, large areas of southern Lebanon remain under Israeli occupation.
UNIFIL’s mandate expires in December, bringing its nearly 50-year presence toward an end. With no agreement on what will follow, southern Lebanon faces an uncertain future.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
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