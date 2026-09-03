Pitt hosts Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both schools
Miami faces Pittsburgh Saturday; team statistics detail offensive and defensive capabilities.
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: The CW
Key stats
Miami (2025)
Overall offense: 337.6 yards per game (106th in FBS)
Passing: 187.3 yards per game (104th)
Rushing: 150.3 yards per game (78th)
Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)
Overall defense: 334.6 yards allowed per game (36th)
Passing: 200.4 yards allowed per game (39th)
Rushing: 134.3 yards allowed per game (46th)
Scoring: 21.7 points allowed per game (41st)
Pittsburgh (2025)
Overall offense: 390.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)
Passing: 273.3 yards per game (18th)
Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (114th)
Scoring: 33.7 points per game (20th)
Overall defense: 330.4 yards allowed per game (32nd)
Passing: 235.3 yards allowed per game (99th)
Rushing: 95.1 yards allowed per game (8th)
Scoring: 24.8 points allowed per game (67th)
Team leaders
Miami (2025)
Passing: Thomas Gotkowski, 575 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 44 percent completion percentage
Rushing: D'Shawntae Jones, 283 yards, 6 TDs
Receiving: Keith Reynolds, 352 yards, 1 TD
Pittsburgh (2025)
Passing: Mason Heintschel, 2,354 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 percent completion percentage
Rushing: Ja'Kyrian Turner, 745 yards, 7 TDs
Receiving: Blue Hicks, 422 yards, 4 TDs
Last game
Miami lost 18-3 to Fresno State in the Arizona Bowl to finish 7-7. Pitt lost 23-17 to ECU in the Military Bowl to finish 8-5
Next game
Miami hosts Holy Cross on Sept. 12. Pitt welcomes UCF on Sept. 12.
Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here
- 1
- 2
Renunció un funcionario del gobierno de Neuquén luego de que su hijo durmiera en un colegio por una disputa familiar
- 3
Países Bajos trasladó miles de millones en oro a Londres como medida de “preparación para la crisis”
- 4
Boca sigue de racha: sufrió ante Vélez, Montero apareció otra vez y avanzó en la Copa Argentina