Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Pitt hosts Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both schools

Miami faces Pittsburgh Saturday; team statistics detail offensive and defensive capabilities.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Pitt hosts Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both schools
Pitt hosts Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both schools

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Miami (2025)

Overall offense: 337.6 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 187.3 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 150.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Overall defense: 334.6 yards allowed per game (36th)

Passing: 200.4 yards allowed per game (39th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards allowed per game (46th)

Scoring: 21.7 points allowed per game (41st)

Pittsburgh (2025)

Overall offense: 390.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (20th)

Overall defense: 330.4 yards allowed per game (32nd)

Passing: 235.3 yards allowed per game (99th)

Rushing: 95.1 yards allowed per game (8th)

Scoring: 24.8 points allowed per game (67th)

Team leaders

Miami (2025)

Passing: Thomas Gotkowski, 575 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 44 percent completion percentage

Rushing: D'Shawntae Jones, 283 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Keith Reynolds, 352 yards, 1 TD

Pittsburgh (2025)

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 2,354 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Ja'Kyrian Turner, 745 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Blue Hicks, 422 yards, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami lost 18-3 to Fresno State in the Arizona Bowl to finish 7-7. Pitt lost 23-17 to ECU in the Military Bowl to finish 8-5

Next game

Miami hosts Holy Cross on Sept. 12. Pitt welcomes UCF on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Advierten que el calentamiento global superará en breve el 1,5°C fijado en el Acuerdo de París
    1

    “Cada fracción de grado costará vidas”: la ONU admitió que estamos cerca de superar el aumento límite de 1,5°C fijado por el Acuerdo de París

  2. Renunció un funcionario del gobierno de Neuquén luego de que su hijo durmiera en un colegio
    2

    Renunció un funcionario del gobierno de Neuquén luego de que su hijo durmiera en un colegio por una disputa familiar

  3. Países Bajos trasladó miles de millones en oro a Londres como medida de “preparación para la crisis”
    3

    Países Bajos trasladó miles de millones en oro a Londres como medida de “preparación para la crisis”

  4. Boca sufrió más de la cuenta, Montero lo salvó en los penales y avanzó ante Vélez en la Copa Argentina
    4

    Boca sigue de racha: sufrió ante Vélez, Montero apareció otra vez y avanzó en la Copa Argentina