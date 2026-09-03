Pitt hosts Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both schools

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Miami (2025)

Overall offense: 337.6 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 187.3 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 150.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Overall defense: 334.6 yards allowed per game (36th)

Passing: 200.4 yards allowed per game (39th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards allowed per game (46th)

Scoring: 21.7 points allowed per game (41st)

Pittsburgh (2025)

Overall offense: 390.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (20th)

Overall defense: 330.4 yards allowed per game (32nd)

Passing: 235.3 yards allowed per game (99th)

Rushing: 95.1 yards allowed per game (8th)

Scoring: 24.8 points allowed per game (67th)

Team leaders

Miami (2025)

Passing: Thomas Gotkowski, 575 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 44 percent completion percentage

Rushing: D'Shawntae Jones, 283 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Keith Reynolds, 352 yards, 1 TD

Pittsburgh (2025)

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 2,354 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.6 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Ja'Kyrian Turner, 745 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Blue Hicks, 422 yards, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami lost 18-3 to Fresno State in the Arizona Bowl to finish 7-7. Pitt lost 23-17 to ECU in the Military Bowl to finish 8-5

Next game

Miami hosts Holy Cross on Sept. 12. Pitt welcomes UCF on Sept. 12.

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