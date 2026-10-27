Pitt is hoping the arrivals of promising freshmen Foster and Jones will key a needed turnaround

Pittsburgh (13-20, 5-13 ACC)

The Panthers find themselves at a crossroads of sorts as coach Jeff Capel enters his ninth season. Capel, who is 127-127 at Pitt, made significant changes after last year's dismal finish, including jettisoning his brother Jason from the coaching staff. The arrival of a pair of high-profile freshmen recruits in forward Chase Foster and guard Jermal Jones gives Pitt hopes better days are ahead. If things get away from the Panthers for a third straight season, athletic director Allen Greene will almost certainly move on from Capel, who has brought stability but mixed results since taking over a program in tatters in 2018.

Players to watch

The 6-foot-9 Foster is the kind of athletic, versatile big man the Panthers have sorely lacked in recent years. The Baltimore native chose Pitt over Villanova and Arkansas and will get plenty of opportunities to prove he is worthy of the hype. Junior swingman Jonathan Powell came to Pittsburgh searching for a more impactful role after serving as a reserve at North Carolina.

Departures and arrivals

It's a sign of the times that forward Macari Moore is the only scholarship player back after Pitt's worst ACC finish since Capel's first year in 2018-19. Transfer Naithan George averaged a solid 11.1 points in three seasons at Syracuse. Senior forward Baye Ndongo averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last year with Georgia Tech. Charleston Southern transfer guard A’lahn Sumler shot nearly 40% from 3-point range last year.

Top games

The Panthers open the season at home against Rider on Nov. 2. The nonconference slate includes hosting former Big East rival Villanova on Nov. 17 and neutral-site meetings with Penn State (Nov. 8) and West Virginia (Dec. 9), as well as games against Oklahoma (Nov. 24) and Missouri (Dec. 1). ACC play begins against 14th-ranked Miami on Jan. 2. Pitt also visits No. 2 Duke (Jan. 9) and No. 11 Louisville (Feb. 2). Conference play wraps up with a home date against North Carolina (March 2) and at SMU (March 6).

Facts and figures

The Panthers are 13-25 in conference play over the last two seasons, with 26-14 combined in 2023 and 2024, one of the main reasons Capel is probably coaching for his job this season. ... Rebounding will be key, something Pitt struggled with during an exhibition against Providence on Oct. 17, when they were outrebounded 42-26 in a blowout loss. ... How big was the roster overhaul? Moore, the only returner, averaged all of 1.4 points while coming off the bench.

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