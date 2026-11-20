MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pressure? What pressure?

Mauricio Pochettino believes the experience of coaching the United States at the World Cup stands him in good stead for taking over Manchester United and trying to resurrect one of soccer's fallen giants.

Pochettino left his role with the U.S. this week to take over a United that has not won the Premier League in 13 years and sits in the relegation zone after its worst start in 40 years.

On Friday, he said his time in America means he arrives at Old Trafford at the height of his powers.

“We are much better coaches now after work in the national team like USA because the expectation and the pressure was massive,” the Argentine said. “I remember in SoFi (Stadium in California), our first (World Cup) game against Paraguay, the pressure was massive. There was more than 200 celebrity people expecting us to win and to play well and all the country was behind us.

“When you are in the Premier League or in La Liga or in France, OK, you feel the pressure when you manage these types of clubs, but being there, I promise, was massive pressure.”

Pochettino teared up when he farewelled the U.S. program but on Friday he looked in his element at his first news conference in Manchester after two days working with the team.

The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager said he’d missed the day-to-day rhythm of club soccer.

“We were missing a lot," he said.

"I think we are animals of the grass. We like to feel the grass. We need to smell the grass and try to help the players to improve every day. It’s true that it’s a different job when you are in the national team, but in the same time you learn a lot and I think we are much better coaches now.”

Pochettino takes over a club in crisis, on a run of one win in 10 games. United was 18th in the standings and things could get worse with a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

“It’s a race to arrive in condition to be competitive against Liverpool,” Pochettino said. “We arrived with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy in the way that we love to work.

“What we need to do is to be very open-minded ... the players need to buy the idea of what we need to improve. After a few days working the job is to try to find a way from Sunday to perform and to start to get the results that the club historically needs.

"Manchester United need to be in a different place than we are now.”

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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