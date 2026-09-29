Powerful drill roars to life to dig Hudson River tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — Powerful cutters have whirred to life on a giant drill that will begin boring a new train tunnel under the Hudson River connecting Manhattan to New Jersey.

Officials gathered in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Monday to ceremonially flip the switch on the Gateway tunnel, one of the largest U.S. mass transit projects in generations.

“Our region is the beating heart of America, generating 20% of the nation’s GDP,” declared Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “And this 10-mile stretch of track is its main artery.”

New York and New Jersey officials said the tunnel is vital to the national economy because the existing 116-year-old passage serves about 200,000 passengers daily. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said the “whole national economy could collapse” if the new tunnel isn't built.

“Did this matter to New York and New Jersey commuters? Yes,” the New York Democrat said. “But it mattered to all of America as well.”

The 1,680-ton tunnel-boring machine unveiled Monday is nearly the length of two football fields and armed with cutters harder than diamonds. It was custom made in Germany and sent in parts to the U.S., where it has been carefully reassembled on site in North Bergen the last few months.

Officials on Monday said the machine is still undergoing final testing but is expected to begin cutting through the Palisades Cliffs in New Jersey in the coming days.

The machine is one of two that are expected to carve a roughly 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) stretch through the dense, volcanic rock of the cliffs at a pace of about 30 feet (9.1 meters) a day. A second set of machines will then take over to carve the tunnel section under the Hudson River.

The $16 billion project is expected to take around a decade to complete but has already weathered years of political and financial setbacks.

President Donald Trump’s administration froze federal support last year, leading to a brief construction suspension before a federal judge ordered the payments restored while the legal fight continued.

Spokespersons for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the federal agency involved in the litigation, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

“Nothing will stop us from digging this tunnel,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat. “When you see New York and New Jersey working together, get out of our way.”

Marcelo reported from New York.