Preseason games could help Packers figure out solutions as they seek improvement on offensive line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is still sorting through potential offensive line combinations as he addresses a position group that ranked among the Packers’ biggest concerns last season.

That uncertainty lends some intrigue to the Packers’ preseason schedule that begins Thursday at Pittsburgh.

“I think there’s a ton of value in the preseason games and getting those guys out there to kind of work out some of the kinks,” LaFleur said Monday.

Green Bay has a new look on the offensive line after losing Rasheed Walker to Carolina in free agency and releasing center Elgton Jenkins, who ended up in Cleveland.

The most likely starting five heading into training camp included Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Anthony Belton at right guard and Zach Bako-Bewele at right tackle.

That isn’t necessarily the case anymore.

Belton, who started seven games as a rookie last season, criticized his lack of consistency after the Packers’ Family Night workout on Friday. He has spent the last couple of days working primarily at tackle, where Morgan and Bako-Bewele are the clear-cut starters.

With Banks recovering from a knee issue and Belton working at tackle, Jacob Monk and rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton got most of the first-team reps at guard. That right guard situation might not sort itself out anytime soon.

“We have many more opportunities for these guys to showcase what they can do, and ultimately, when it comes down to it, we will make a decision after the preseason concludes,” LaFleur said.

Belton says he must improve his pass blocking, whether he’s at guard or tackle.

“My main focus is just getting through camp – not just getting through camp, but showing up every day with improvement,” the 2025 second-round pick from NC State said. “I’m not really worried about how things are going to look Week One because I’ve got to get better days ahead of me in camp.”

Monk, a 2024 fifth-round pick, is eager to see how far he’s come after dealing with a hamstring injury for much of last season and then tearing his biceps in Green Bay’s playoff loss at Chicago.

“I’m excited to go out there this week and play a game,” Monk said. “I think that’ll be a better gauge. I’m really just worried about one day at a time, not really looking back in the past, but focusing on today and being where my feet are.”

At the other guard spot, the Packers are awaiting the return of Banks, who says he’s making incremental progress but doesn’t know when he’ll be practicing fully again.

“Kind of hard to set a timeline, but not concerned for Week One of the season,” Banks said.

Green Bay must stabilize a line that allowed only 29 sacks – matching the NFL's seventh-lowest total - but struggled to create running room last year. After gaining 4.7 yards per rush in 2025, the Packers slipped to 4.1 last season for their lowest average since 2012.

Part of the problem last year stemmed from injuries that impacted Green Bay’s cohesiveness.

Jenkins played just nine games last year before having a season-ending ankle injury that caused Rhyan to take over at center. Bako-Bewele, who announced last week he was changing his name from Zach Tom, partially tore his patellar tendon in mid-December and just started practicing in team drills Sunday. Banks missed two games and dealt with groin and ankle issues.

“It was just a lot of moving pieces last year,” Banks said. “So for us to be able to go out there and just gain reps together and just continue to close that fist and be one fist is huge for us.”

How soon that will happen remains unclear.

“I think it takes games for that to happen,” LaFleur said. “The more these guys can play together, then the faster it will happen.”

NOTES: WR Chris Hilton Jr. was claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders. ... S Javon Bullard didn’t practice Monday and was wearing a boot on his right foot but said he’s dealing with “just a little bruise.” “If we had a game tomorrow, I’d play,” Bullard said.

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