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Presidents Cup results from Medinah

The international team leads after Saturday play; the United States remains three points behind heading into the finale

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Presidents Cup results from Medinah
Presidents Cup results from Medinah

Results from the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club:

INTERNATIONAL 10 1/2, UNITED STATES 7 1/2

Saturday

Fourballs

UNITED STATES 2 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 1 1/2

Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, International, halved with Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, United States.

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, 2 and 1.

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, International, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

INTERNATIONAL 2, UNITED STATES 2

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, 2 and 1.

Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, def. Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley, United States, 1 up.

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im, International, 6 and 4.

Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, International, def. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.

See AP’s full golf coverage here

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