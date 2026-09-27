Presidents Cup results from Medinah
The United States defeated the international team at the Presidents Cup; the final tournament score ended 17 to 13
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Presidents Cup results
At Medinah Country Club (No. 3).
Yardage: 7,458. Par: 70.
UNITED STATES 17, INTERNATIONAL 13
Sunday
Singles
United States 9 1/2, International 2 1/2
Cameron Young, United States, def. Ryo Hisatsune, International, 3 and 2.
Tom Kim, International, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 5 and 3.
Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Nico Echavarria, International, 2 and 1.
Sungjae Im, International, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.
Chris Gotterup, United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, 1 up.
Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama, International, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.
Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Si Woo Kim, International, 2 up.
Jacob Bridgeman, United States, def. Min Woo Lee, International, 1 up.
Nick Taylor, International, halved with Russell Henley, United States.
Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Ryan Fox, International, 2 and 1.
Saturday
Foursomes
International 2, United States 2
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, 2 and 1.
Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, def. Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley, United States, 1 up.
Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im, International, 6 and 4.
Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, International, def. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.
Fourballs
United States 2 1/2, International 1 1/2
Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, International, halved with Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, United States.
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, 2 and 1.
Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, 2 and 1.
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, International, 2 and 1.
Friday
Foursomes
International 5, United States 0
Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 1 up.
Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, def. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman, United States, 3 and 2
Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, International, def. Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, United States, 1 up.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Scott, International, def. Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, United States, 3 and 2.
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 4 and 3.
Thursday
Fourballs
United States 3, International 2
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, def. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, International, 1 up.
Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, International, def. Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 1.
Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria, International, 4 and 3.
Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ryan Fox and Adam Scott, International, 3 and 2.
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.
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