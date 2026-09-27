Presidents Cup results from Medinah

Presidents Cup results

At Medinah Country Club (No. 3).

Yardage: 7,458. Par: 70.

UNITED STATES 17, INTERNATIONAL 13

Sunday

Singles

United States 9 1/2, International 2 1/2

Cameron Young, United States, def. Ryo Hisatsune, International, 3 and 2.

Tom Kim, International, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Corey Conners, International, 5 and 3.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Nico Echavarria, International, 2 and 1.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.

Chris Gotterup, United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama, International, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Si Woo Kim, International, 2 up.

Jacob Bridgeman, United States, def. Min Woo Lee, International, 1 up.

Nick Taylor, International, halved with Russell Henley, United States.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Ryan Fox, International, 2 and 1.

Saturday

Foursomes

International 2, United States 2

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, 2 and 1.

Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, def. Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley, United States, 1 up.

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im, International, 6 and 4.

Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, International, def. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark, United States, 3 and 2.

Fourballs

United States 2 1/2, International 1 1/2

Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, International, halved with Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, United States.

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, 2 and 1.

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young, United States, def. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, International, 2 and 1.

Friday

Foursomes

International 5, United States 0

Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, International, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 1 up.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, def. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman, United States, 3 and 2

Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, International, def. Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, United States, 1 up.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Scott, International, def. Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, United States, 3 and 2.

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Fourballs

United States 3, International 2

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, def. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, International, 1 up.

Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, International, def. Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria, International, 4 and 3.

Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ryan Fox and Adam Scott, International, 3 and 2.

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, International, def. Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.

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