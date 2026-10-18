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LA NACION

Private jet skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airport

A private jet crashed through a perimeter fence in Las Vegas; the incident triggered runway closures and flight delays

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LA NACION
Private jet skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airport
Private jet skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airportTWITTER - TWITTER

A private jet went off the end of a runway during a planned takeoff at Las Vegas' main airport Sunday and hit a perimeter fence, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the 11 a.m. mishap at Harry Reid International Airport, said airport spokesperson Monika Bertaki. She didn't say what caused the plane, a Dassault Falcon 50, to go off the runway.

Two runways were closed for inspection after the incident and the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused planned flights to the airport, causing delays.

As of August, the airport had over 370,000 operations and more than 34 million passengers so far in 2026.

Wilder is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

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