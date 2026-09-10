Prosecutor brought in to lead investigation of Trump foes says he has resigned his position

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ally of President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has resigned from his post leading a Justice Department investigation into whether former law enforcement and intelligence officials conspired against the Republican president.

“I did in fact resign,” Joe diGenova told The Associated Press, calling it an “honor and a privilege” to serve Trump and the Justice Department.

He declined to comment on the circumstances of his departure, which came just five months after he was brought back to the Justice Department to help oversee a loosely defined investigation targeting former government officials who over the last decade had scrutinized Trump.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment.