Providence looks to bounce back under new head coach Bryan Hodgson

Providence (15-18, 7-13 Big East)

A coaching change was made after the Friars finished below .500 for the second straight season. Bryan Hodgson replaced Kim English, who compiled an overall record of 48-52 and 23-37 in Big East play over three seasons. Hodgson’s previous head-coaching experience includes two seasons at Arkansas State (2024-25) and one at South Florida (2026). Providence hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2023.

Players to watch

Guard Miles Byrd (10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg) is a key transfer. At San Diego State, he was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and was named the 2025-26 MWC Defensive Player of the Year. Byrd and Florida Atlantic transfer Devin Vanterpool (15.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg) will serve as captains for the Friars this season.

Guard Malik Mack (13.6 ppg, 4.1 apg) transferred to Providence after spending the past two seasons at Big East rival Georgetown.

Forward Ryan Mela (9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg) started 22 games for the Friars last season. He was the lone player retained by Hodgson after English was fired.

Departures and arrivals

Two players named to last year’s Big East All-Freshman team are playing elsewhere. Stefan Vaaks (15.8 ppg) transferred to Illinois. Jamier Jones (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg) is now at Missouri. Jaylin Sellers signed a contract with the Chicago Bulls after leading the Big East in scoring last season (18.3 ppg).

Eleven new players are on the roster, eight from the transfer portal. Among them: forward Arrinten Page (10.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg), who is suiting up for his fourth school after previously playing at Southern California, Cincinnati and Northwestern. Guard Ryan Sabol made 38% of his shots from beyond the arc during his three seasons at the University of Buffalo.

Samson Aletan (7.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Jacob Bannarbie (5.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg) will provide depth in the frontcourt. Guard Gavin Hightower (4.1 ppg) played for Hodgson last season at South Florida.

Top games

The season opener is Nov. 2 against Maine, followed by a neutral-site matchup with Nebraska on Nov. 7 at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Other Power Four games on the non-conference schedule include Colorado (Nov. 14) and Syracuse (Dec. 19). Big East play begins at home against Butler on Dec. 12. Former coaches Rick Pitino comes to Providence with No. 13 St. John’s on Dec. 30, with Ed Cooley visiting with Georgetown on Feb. 23. No. 4 UConn visits on Jan. 20.

Facts and figures

The 2026-27 season marks the 100th of Providence basketball. ... Last year, the Friars ranked first in the Big East in scoring (85.3 ppg) and allowed the most points per game in the conference (84.0). ... Hodgson is coming off a season in which he was named American Conference Coach of the Year and guided the Bulls to the NCAA Tournament. ... Providence hasn’t beaten a nationally ranked team since March 2024. ... Friar players missed a combined 110 games in 2025-26 with injuries or illnesses.

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