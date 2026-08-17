PSG favorite to win another French title with spending power unmatched by rivals in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain hardly needed to bolster a squad good enough to win five consecutive Ligue 1 crowns and two straight Champions League titles.

Yet that's exactly what coach Luis Enrique did this offseason and it remains to be seen whether it was a wise move.

“Strengthening the squad does not mean we lack confidence in the current players,” he said. “Bringing in new players provides a different energy and mentality.”

Spain's World Cup forward Ferran Torres joined wingers Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts in garnishing an already prolific PSG attack.

PSG will be odds-on to secure a record-extending 15th Ligue 1 title, starting with a home game against Rennes on Sunday.

It will give a first indication of how Luis Enrique plans to manage a top-heavy front line and, in the longer term, how established players react to not being picked.

Take Torres, for example.

He scored Spain's winning goal in the World Cup final and offers great movement, speed and skill across the front line.

“He can adapt to how we want to play,” Luis Enrique said. “He can play anywhere in attack.”

But PSG already has two players who do precisely that: Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who scored six goals for France at the World Cup, and Désiré Doué.

So there's no certainty Torres will start in a side which also contains France forward Bradley Barcola and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Akliouche caused PSG problems when Monaco narrowly lost a Champions League playoff 5-4 on aggregate last season, and tormented the capital club's defence in a league win .

But how does he dislodge either Barcola, who scored three times at the World Cup, or Kvaratskhelia, arguably the world's best winger?

Godts is a 21-year-old with big promise and comes with a hefty price tag of 55 million euros ($64 million). Yet unless Barcola leaves to join Liverpool — as has been widely touted — he can expect to be third choice.

However, most observers would say PSG is spoilt for choice, which is not the case for its Ligue 1 rivals.

Marseille opens its campaign at home to Strasbourg on Friday.

Here's a look at PSG's potential challengers:

Lens

The northern side, formerly a mining town, has a passionate fanbase which helped push the team last season.

For the first time in several seasons, PSG had a genuine title challenger until the players ran out of steam toward the end. Lens finished an impressive second and won the French Cup under coach Pierre Sage, who has since joined Crystal Palace .

Lens hired Dino Toppmöller , a fluent French-speaking German who likes to play attacking soccer, and managed to keep Florian Thauvin, the club's inspirational goal-scoring winger.

With new France coach Zinedine Zidane watching, Thauvin scored as Toppmöller's first game in charge ended with a 1-0 win against PSG on Sunday in the Trophée des Champions .

Lens is at home to Auxerre on Saturday.

Marseille

Experienced coach Bruno Genesio was hired to bring stability to a club again in turmoil last season.

Marseille had two coaches, Roberto De Zerbi and Habib Beye, failed to get past the Champions League group stage and finished sixth in Ligue 1, including a 5-0 loss to PSG.

Former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left after a second spell, said the atmosphere was unhealthy as too many outside factors disturbed the squad.

Last season began with a dressing-room fight between two players, and tensions have already surfaced this time after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was stripped of the captaincy — against Genesio's wishes. The midfielder reportedly turned down a move to Newcastle, with Marseille trying to balance the books.

“It’s a decision that was dictated to me by the club’s management," Genesio said. "It’s not a decision I agree with. But I am an employee and must abide by certain obligations.”

Hardly the ideal atmosphere to start rebuilding a team which last won the league in 2010.

Without Aubameyang and Mason Greenwood , Genesio's side could be short on goals.

Monaco

The eight-time champion also had two coaches last season — Adi Hütter and Sébastien Pocognoli — but finished a frustrating seventh. New coach Filipe Luís is tasked with making Monaco competitive again.

The attack will be relying on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, the player at the center of a red card controversy at the World Cup which became political.

Former teenage prodigy Ansu Fati has joined permanently, after scoring 12 goals on loan from Barcelona last season.

But the club needs better judgement, after the signing of former star midfielder Paul Pogba on a two-year deal backfired completely. The 2018 World Cup winner played only a handful of games last term and got injured in preseason.

Monaco is at Le Havre on Sunday.

Lille

Genesio guided Lille to third place in Ligue 1 last season thanks to a strong late finish.

But expecting Olivier Giroud to lead the attack once again seems a long shot, given the former France striker turns 40 in September.

Lille needs more goals from 21-year-old Belgium winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, although he wants to leave, with big clubs competing to sign him ahead of Sunday's game at Angers.

The club could also lose highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old who made a big impression for Morocco at the World Cup, with Manchester City reportedly ready to meet Lille's asking price of 100 million euros.

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