Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett lead Rams to 20-13 win over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Matt Stafford found star receiver Puka Nacua early and often, Myles Garrett had three sacks and a forced fumble in his return and the Los Angeles Rams held on for their third straight victory, 20-13 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Seemingly open all afternoon, Nacua was targeted 19 times by Stafford and finished with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Rams (5-4) moved above .500 for the first time this season. Stafford threw for 219 yards with an interception on 26-of-43 passing.

Nacua made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown that broke a 13-all tie early in the fourth quarter.

Garrett gave a lift to the Rams' defense in his first action since Los Angeles' season-opening loss to the 49ers in Australia. The All-Pro defensive end had missed seven games with a knee injury.

Jayden Daniels went 21 of 28 for 204 yards and a touchdown and had 15 yards rushing for the Commanders (2-5-1), who couldn't generate enough offense to keep up with the Rams. Absent Treylon Burks, and with top wideout Terry McLaurin out for the season, the Commanders' passing game was inconsistent.

Two Washington drives in the final minutes ended without points, including a lateral play as time expired.

After a sluggish first half, the Rams' offense began to move the ball more consistently. Nacua was a large part of that resurgence.

The Commanders took a 10-6 lead into halftime with a defensive stand to force a Rams field goal as time expired. Van Jefferson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Daniels early in the second quarter for the only touchdown of the first half.

Garrett and the Rams' defense locked down after that. Despite being down two cornerbacks, the Rams forced either a punt or a turnover on five straight Commanders drives. Washington ended that scoreless stretch thanks to Nick Cross' interception of Stafford; the Commanders gained only 9 yards on four plays and kicked a field goal.

That was Washington's only score in the final 44 minutes.

Garrett, acquired from Cleveland in the offseason in a deal that helped make the Rams a preseason Super Bowl favorite had a strip-sack of Daniels — his first sack as a Ram — late in the first half to set up Brandon McManus' short field goal. That followed a fumble by Nacua that gave Washington the ball.

Injuries

Rams: Guard Steve Avila left with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Commanders: Guard Lucas Patrick was ruled out with a concussion. Cornerback Amik Robertson was injured midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.

Up next

Rams: At Arizona next Sunday.

Commanders: At the New York Giants on Thursday night.

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