Pulisic expresses relief after breaking goal drought and says 'I want to stay at Milan'

MILAN (AP) — United States international Christian Pulisic says it was a “big relief” to get his first club goal of 2026 and that he wants to stay at AC Milan amid ongoing contract talks.

Pulisic has struggled this calendar year and all 10 of his goals for Milan last season came before January.

But he finally broke his drought in a 3-0 win over Lecce on Sept. 20, in the last match before the international break.

“Yeah, it was a big relief for me for sure to just get a goal. It’s been a while for Milan, so it felt really nice,” Pulisic told reporters ahead of a meet and greet with fans at the club’s shop at San Siro on Thursday.

Pulisic, the top American player, was left off the U.S. roster for four friendly matches, with the midfielder only having recently come back from injury — he sustained a bone bruise along with microfractures to his tibia and fibula when the U.S. exited the World Cup in a loss to Belgium in July.

As he returned to fitness, Pulisic found himself in the odd position of being on the bench for Milan’s first three matches of the Serie A season.

The 28-year-old Pulisic then came on as a substitute against Lazio, and provided an assist as he sparked a Milan comeback in a 2-2 draw. Pulisic, who says he’s “getting back to form now,” started the next match and scored.

“The start of the season was a bit strange for me — obviously, I always want to play,” Pulisic said. "It’s not that I’m really angry … but I always want to play.

“But then again, I was also coming back from this injury. So now I feel good. I hope I can play a bit more, too.”

Pulisic has also had to get used to a new coach, with Rúben Amorim having replaced the fired Massimiliano Allegri in the offseason.

“The first months have been good, working with him, getting to know his system and how we’re going to play,” Pulisic said. “I have a great relationship with him so far and yeah, I’m just enjoying the time.”

Pulisic’s contract expires at the end of the season, although Milan has the option to extend for another year.

Italian media reports that Milan is keen to tie Pulisic to the club until 2031. The midfielder was reticent to talk about details, only laughingly admitting that he is in talks with the club.

“I can only say that I am very happy at Milan right now and for the near future as well,” Pulisic added. “So, yeah I’m not thinking about the contract renewal but I am very happy here, I want to stay at Milan.”

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