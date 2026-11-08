Purdue defense changes directions and fires Kevin Kane after another dismal game

Purdue coach Barry Odom fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane on Sunday, just nine games into his second stint as the Boilermakers' defensive play-caller.

The move came one day after Purdue (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) gave up 27 second-half points and multiple big plays in a 34-29 loss to Maryland. The victory allowed the Terrapins (3-6, 1-5) to snap a 13-game conference losing streak.

Fans had been clamoring for a change almost from the moment things went south following a season-opening win over Football Championship Subdivision school Indiana State.

But Odom brushed off any suggestion he would make a switch and again declined to discuss a potential change following Saturday's loss even though he sounded more frustrated than usual.

Odom was not available to take questions Sunday and has not said who will take over as the play-caller, though he has done that himself in his previous coaching stops. He is expected to discuss the change during his regular weekly news conference Monday.

“You can't play as good as we did early on defense, and then all of a sudden you give up four explosive plays — really for touchdowns,” he said. “You'll never win games doing that.”

The Boilermakers have struggled since reaching the Big Ten championship game in 2022.

Ryan Walters, Odom's predecessor, went 5-19 overall and 3-15 in conference play during his two seasons in West Lafayette. Last year, Purdue was 2-10 but went winless in league play for the second straight season and had one of the worst statistical defenses in the nation. And after Purdue opened this season with a win, the defensive struggles continued until an October victory over Illinois finally the Boilermaker's 19-game losing streak in league play.

Over the last month, Purdue appeared to be making progress defensively, which helped quiet some of the cries for a change. But the fans' complaints began again following Saturday's regression.

“I've never been one to comment a lot on that publicly,” Odom said when asked specifically about staff changes. “I think No. 1, we all have to — starting with the head coach — and all the way down the flow chart, we've got to do a better job. Whatever we have done, it hasn't resulted in as quick a result as we have all wanted. How do we fix that? I do think we have good coaches. I think we've got guys that are working really hard. But, right now, when we play the way we did, not near consistent enough to play winning ball, I expect more. I know everybody else does, too.”

Kane served as Purdue's defensive coordinator for both of Walters' seasons. Everyone on staff was let go following the end of the 2024 season, one in which Purdue suffered the two worst losses in program history to its two in-state rivals — 66-7 to Notre Dame and 66-0 at Indiana.

Last season, Kane served as Minnesota's linebackers coach and worked with the Golden Gophers nickel backs. Odom brought him back to Purdue as the coordinator this season.

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