Questions arise over the emergency treatment given to Spanish soccer player in fatal collision

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While Spain mourns the death of a soccer player who suffered a cardiac arrest after an on-field collision, the emergency medical treatment he received is falling under scrutiny.

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died Tuesday, a day after absorbing a heavy hit by the opposing team’s goalkeeper during a match in Spain’s second division and being rushed to a hospital.

Spain’s National Police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter — a standard procedure for a non-natural death. Investigators are expected to assess whether Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono’s challenge went beyond the normal course of play.

But the incident also raised questions about the on-field treatment the 30-year-old player received after collapsing on the pitch Monday, including how quickly CPR was performed and whether medics used a defibrillator.

Elvira González, the president of Spain’s Association of Nurses, Emergency Medics and Caregivers, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her organization was seeking more information.

“We can’t say if they acted correctly or incorrectly, but we can demand that all the emergency procedures follow international standards of correct practice,” González said.

Team medical staff was at his side 20 seconds after De Miguel collapsed after being crunched in mid-air by Owono while disputing a high ball late in the game. Emergency workers quickly followed, running a stretcher to the scene in less than a minute.

It is unclear what medical attention De Miguel received during the 5 minutes he was prone on the pitch before being rushed off on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance waiting just off the field.

Some Spanish media reported that he received CPR in the ambulance and recovered a pulse, while others say he received CPR on the field. It has not been established whether a defibrillator was used.

The Tenerife soccer club did not answer repeated calls and an email request asking for more information about the emergency treatment De Miguel received.

“There is contradictory information,” González said. “The first thing we need to know is where and when he supposedly recovered a pulse.”

She said CPR must be performed from “minute 1” and that using a defibrillator is crucial.

“The first minutes are critical. You can only move a person once a pulse is restored,” she said.

On-field treatment proved lifesaving for other athletes who collapsed on the field of play including Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen, whose heart stopped during a European Championship game in 2021. In the NFL, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was treated with CPR and defibrillator on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest in 2023. Both survived.

Team owner wants answers

Some local media say that the police probe is also looking into the immediate medical treatment De Miguel received at Tenerife’s stadium. The National Police in Madrid and in Tenerife would not comment on that to AP.

Tenerife’s largest shareholder Rayco García acknowledged there is still much to be clarified.

“There are those who say that the impact caused his death, and that later they were able to stabilize him artificially even though it was very difficult to bring him back,” García told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Tuesday. “I prefer to wait for the autopsy and then we can take steps and talk about what needs talking about.”

He said the medical team followed protocol and “were fast to get on the field.”

But, García added, “I would like to know through the investigation if there is something we don’t know so that this doesn’t happen again. If there is something that was in our hands to do that could have prevented this tragedy.”

When asked why the ambulance didn’t enter the field to help evacuate De Miguel, García said the club’s medical service didn’t order it to approach.

The Spanish soccer federation regulations say that the home team must have at least one doctor on site, and that the home club must have an ambulance equipped with life support, including a defibrillator, at the ready.

La Liga did not respond to request for comment on emergency protocols.

Spanish soccer in shock

De Miguel's death stunned the soccer community in Spain and beyond. Teams across Europe paid tribute to De Miguel before Champions League games on Tuesday.

Fans left flowers in a makeshift shrine outside Tenerife’s stadium.

Owono issued a statement through his club on Wednesday, offering his condolences to De Miguel’s family.

“These are the most difficult days of my life,” the goalkeeper said. “I feel an immense pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him. I know there will be many matters to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.”

De Miguel is survived by his wife and 1-year-old daughter who were at Monday’s game. His parents quickly flew to Tenerife, which is part of the Canary Islands archipelago.

The team will travel to the mainland to attend a funeral for De Miguel that García says tentatively will be Thursday in the central province of Toledo.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here