Quinn Hughes is in no rush to get a contract extension done quickly with the Wild

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quinn Hughes is more in a hurry to play hockey than to get his long-term future settled.

With the Minnesota Wild set to open training camp next week and the start of the season on the horizon, Hughes does not appear concerned with either of those being an artificial deadline to agree to his long-awaited contract extension.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done,” Hughes said Wednesday at the annual NHL/NHLPA North American player media tour. “I don’t feel backed up against the wall. I’m very thoughtful. I want take my time on everything and make sure I’m making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. And that’s kind of where my head’s been at.”

Hughes can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, though he insists that is far from his mind. He did put the situation aside this summer to enjoy life away from work and said agent Pat Brisson and general manager Bill Guerin were still in the early stages of negotiations.

Whenever his next deal is done, Hughes could become the highest-paid player in the NHL. Fellow defenseman Cale Makar set the bar at $20.5 million by signing the richest deal in league history late last month, and it's reasonable to believe Hughes could surpass that mark.

“Quinn is one of the best players in the league and has a huge deal that’s going to be coming,” brother Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils said.

While there has been plenty of speculation — some self-fueled — about them wanting to play together someday, Quinn did not want to talk about how long he might be interested in signing for. Jack is under contract through 2030 and youngest brother Luke through 2031-32 , also with New Jersey.

Less than a year removed from his trade to Minnesota from Vancouver , Quinn is not worried about contract talks being a distraction.

“It’s not going to hang over me," Hughes said. "I think if I can stay healthy, I’m going to have my best season. I feel great. So, I don’t have it weighing over me.”

Teammate Matt Boldy, who also was on the U.S. team with Quinn and Jack that won gold at the Olympics in Milan, called it a personal thing and has not wanted to intrude on the situation.

“As much as I would love to have Quinn, it’s not up to me,” Boldy said. "It’s not up to what I think. Obviously, as players, we hope that deal gets done because we know how much value Quinn brings to our team and how much of a difference-maker he is. But you can’t really weigh too much into it because you got no say. Hopefully it all works out.”

Hughes, who is set to turn 27 on Oct. 14, called the Wild a great fit. He helped them reach the second round of the playoffs, the organization's first time winning a series in 11 years, and praised coach John Hynes and the nucleus in place.

“I really enjoyed my time in Minnesota last year," Hughes said. "What do I need to see from the team? Nothing. I’m happy with that aspect, for sure.”

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