HARTFORD, Conn (AP) — Jovana Popovic had 20 points and Blanca Quinonez scored all 18 of her points in the first half as seventh-ranked UConn defeated Seton Hall 83-43 in its Big East opener on Friday night to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 59 games.

Sarah Strong added 13 points and Kelis Fisher had 11 second-half points for UConn (4-2), which was coming off an 18-point loss to Louisville . The victory was the Huskies' 44th in a row against Seton Hall.

Savannah Catalon led Seton Hall (2-4) with 14 points.

UConn missed five of its first six shots. However, when Quinonez checked into the game, the Huskies quickly pulled away. Quinonez had six points and a blocked shot during a 10-0 run to put the Huskies up 17-3. Quinonez had 11 points and three blocked shots in six minutes during the first quarter. She had just two points in 44 minutes in UConn's previous two games.

Popovic was 4 for 4 from the field with two 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the third quarter. She had 12 of her points in the second half.

It was only the third time in Geno Auriemma's 42 seasons as the Huskies' head coach that UConn played its conference opener in November. It is the earliest that UConn opened conference play since an 83-53 win over Temple on Nov. 17, 2019.

The Pirates missed their first eight shots before Catalon hit a corner 3-pointer. The Pirates didn't hit their first shot inside the 3-point line until midway through the second quarter.

Up Next

Seton Hall hosts Rider on Monday.

UConn plays No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

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